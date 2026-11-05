Modern Times Group MTG AB: Another solid quarter with SEK 3 bn net sales, 23% adjusted EBITDA margin

Financial highlights Q3

Net sales stable YoY at SEK 2,988 (2,987) million and -2% in constant currencies (also pro forma and organic bases [1] )

) Group total UA spend up by 6% YoY (4% in constant currencies) to SEK 1,178 (1,112) million, or 39% (37%) of net sales

Adjusted EBITDA up by 3% YoY to SEK 693 (675) million, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 23% (23%)

Reported EBITDA of SEK 688 (590) million and EBIT of SEK 318 (232) million

Net income of SEK 149 (39) million, and adjusted net income of SEK 431 (361) million

Cash flow from operations of SEK 431 (382) million

Financial highlights nine months

Net sales up 8% YoY to SEK 9,112 (8,456) million and up 13% in constant currencies, 6% pro forma [1] and 5% organic

and 5% organic Group total UA spend of SEK 3,540 (3,125) million, or 39% (37%) of net sales

Adjusted EBITDA up by 14% YoY to SEK 2,202 (1,931) million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% (23%)

Reported EBITDA of SEK 2,132 (1,780) million and EBIT of SEK 1,006 (745) million

Total net income of SEK 386 (43) million and total basic earnings per share of SEK 3.24 (0.36)

Cash flow from operations of SEK 1,507 (884) million and unlevered cash conversion of 82% for the 12-month period

Key highlights

MTG unveiled Playamp as the new brand for its Midcore District

MTG exercised the final put/call options for Snowprint, thereafter owning 100% of the studio

MTG acquired WARP36, Inc, the developers of the upcoming Star Trek: Warp game, and onboarded the studio into Playamp

After the end of the period, MTG announced the decision to postpone the potential IPO of Playsimple due to prevailing conditions in the Indian capital markets

Financial overview

(SEKm) Q3

2026 Q3

2025 9M

2026 9M

2025 FY

2025 Net sales 2,988 2,987 9,112 8,456 11,579 EBIT 318 232 1,006 745 963 EBITDA 688 590 2,132 1,780 2,383 Adjusted EBITDA 693 675 2,202 1,931 2,648 Net income 149 39 386 43 -62 Cash flow from operations 431 382 1,507 884 1,723 Basic earnings per share (SEK) 1.25 0.33 3.24 0.36 -0.53 Diluted earnings per share (SEK) 1.25 0.33 3.24 0.36 -0.53 Growth Sales growth, % 0% 108% 8% 96% 92% Organic growth, % -2% 15% 5% 10% 9% Pro forma growth, % -2% - 6% - -

[1] Growth is fully organic in Q3, and so constant currency, organic and pro forma growth are the same in the quarter, albeit not on a year to date basis. MTG will continue reporting pro forma growth in 2026 to ensure quarter and year to date numbers are consistent, due to the consolidation of Plarium from February 2025.

Letter from the President and CEO

Positive momentum in top Midcore franchises and growing Casual titles drives strong Q2 growth

I am happy to report a strong Q2 with group pro forma revenues up 6% year over year in Q2 and 10% for the first half of 2026. Total revenues for the Midcore District were up 1% year over year in Q2 and up 5% for the year to date on a pro forma basis. This was mainly driven by another strong quarter for RAID: Shadow Legends, which grew revenues by 9% year over year pro forma in Q2, despite a deliberately more measured pace of new content after an exceptional Q1. Revenues for the Casual District were up an outstanding 29% year over year in constant currencies. This continued high level of growth was driven by PlaySimple's rapid scaling of Crossword Go, Tile Match and Cryptogram along with growth in select other titles.

This Q2 is MTG's seventh sequential quarter of organic growth. Our pace and momentum come from the quality and experience of our people, the longevity of our games and our disciplined investment approach. Together with the rapid integration of AI across the group, our direct-to-consumer initiatives, and our new games pipeline, we remain very well-positioned to continue delivering on our strategy.

Healthy margins of 24% as we continue to balance reinvestment in growth and profitability

We invested a total of SEK 1,163 million in user acquisition in Q2, corresponding to 39% of our total revenues, and representing a 10% increase year over year in reported currency and a 15% increase on a pro forma basis. This increase of three full percentage points reflected higher marketing spend in both Districts. In the Casual District, user acquisition was up 36% year over year in constant currency to scale new titles, while in the Midcore District, a 5% increase in UA in constant currency was driven by higher user acquisition spending in RAID: Shadow Legends, offset by lower marketing spend in select other games.

Our adjusted EBITDA was up 10% year over year to SEK 707 million in Q2 and up by 20% to SEK 1,509 million for H1, with margins of 24% and 25% respectively. The Midcore District reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26%, reflecting the strong profitability of some of our major evergreen titles, whilst the Casual District reported a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% in Q2, albeit benefitting from slightly lower-than-expected OPEX in the quarter.

High cash generation with further strengthening of the balance sheet

Our unlevered cash conversion amounted to 81% of adjusted EBITDA for the rolling 12-month period ended 30 June 2026. The strong performance continued to reflect robust underlying cash generation across the group, as well as the timing of certain working capital items. While we expect some quarter-to-quarter variation during the remainder of 2026, due to both the natural seasonality of the business and the timing of certain working capital items, we continue to expect unlevered cash conversion to remain materially above our medium-term guidance.

During the quarter, we paid USD 52 million to the sellers of Plarium, comprising the deferred consideration from the 2025 acquisition and the first earn-out, which has now been fulfilled. We will also exercise the final put/call options for Snowprint and own 100% of the studio by end of July. As a result, nearly all the acquisition-related commitments on our balance sheet will have been resolved, which strengthens our financial flexibility and increases our optionality.

DTC remains a strategic priority

DTC accounted for 38% of group revenues in Q2, broadly stable from 39% in Q1 this year, as further DTC gains in the Midcore District, now at over 50% in Q2, were offset by the increased contribution of IAA revenue due to the growth in the Casual District. Increasing our share of DTC revenues remains a key strategic priority, and we follow the ongoing legal developments concerning app store distribution and payments in the US closely, both as it relates to potential implications and opportunities for our business.

AI adoption continues at a rapid pace across the group

AI continues to significantly enhance our productivity and execution across both Districts. We are increasingly embedding AI across game development workflows as well as integrating AI directly into our internal tech and tools which leverage our vast amounts of data, notably in our marketing (GoGame) and data platforms in the Midcore District and in our Little Engine platform in the Casual District. Select highlights from the quarter include that one of our best-performing marketing creatives for RAID in Q2 was produced entirely with AI tools, which was a first for the game; and that AI agents now provide insights on the code base of every game at PlaySimple, making it faster for teams to build on each other's work and onboard new team members.

New games and content set the stage for an exciting H2 and beyond

I am very happy with our performance during the first half of 2026 and proud of our team's ability to deliver strong organic growth while continuing to transform the business for the future. The second half of the year will also be a busy one across the group. We have a healthy pipeline of new content coming to our established titles, including a pick-up in the pace of releases in RAID and new content aimed at veteran players in Forge of Empires. Bloons Blitz, the exciting new game from Ninja Kiwi, is next up for soft launch and we will continue to invest in user acquisition behind our new titles and content where we see attractive returns. I am also excited about the progress the Plarium team is making on their next major game, which we look forward to unveiling in 2027.

The preparatory work ahead of a potential listing of PlaySimple continues, after the filing of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus in April. We continue to work towards a potential listing during the second half of this year and will provide further information when the time is right.

We reiterate our full year outlook for 2026, with pro forma revenue growth expected in the range of 5-8% and a group adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 22-24%. While our strategy and growth are always firmly in focus, we also continue to drive direct shareholder value by executing on our new and increased SEK 500 million share repurchase program that was approved by our AGM in May.

Thank you for following our progress and I wish you a good summer.

Maria Redin,

Group President & CEO, MTG

2026 full year outlook on track

MTG expects full year 2026 pro forma revenue growth to be in the range of 5-8%, now expected to be towards the lower end of the range

MTG expects full year 2026 group adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 22-24%, now expected to be towards the upper end of the range

Shareholder information

MTGs Annual General Meeting 2027

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 21 May 2027 in Stockholm. Shareholders wishing to have matters considered at the Annual General Meeting should submit their proposals in writing either by post to the "Company Secretary", Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ), Annual General Meeting, P.O. Box 2094, SE-103 13 Stockholm, Sweden or by email to agm@mtg.com at least seven weeks before the Annual General Meeting in order for the proposal to be included in the notice to the meeting. Further details on how and when to register will be published in advance of the meeting.

Nomination Committee ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting of MTG shareholders regarding the procedure for the Nomination Committee, a Nomination Committee has been convened to prepare proposals for the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee comprises:

Christian Rauda, appointed by EHM Holding GmbH

Klaus Roehrig, appointed by Active Ownership Corporation

Malin Björkmo, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB and

Simon Duffy, the Chairman of the Board

In line with past practice, the members of the Committee have appointed Christian Rauda, representing the largest shareholder on the last business day of August 2026, as the Committee Chairman.

Financial calendar

Item Date Q4 & Full-year 2026 Financial Results report 4 February 2027 Q1 2027 Financial Results report 28 April 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027 21 May 2027 Q2 & 6 months 2027 Financial Results report 22 July 2027 Q3 and 9 months 2027 Financial Results report 27 October 2027

Questions?

MTG Investor Relations

Direct: +46 8 562 000 50, ir@mtg.com

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Conference call

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How to join:

To participate via livestream, please use this link .

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Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) - Reg no: 556309-9158 - Phone: +46 (0) 8-562 000 50

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)) (www.mtg.com) is an international mobile gaming group that owns and operates gaming studios with popular global IPs across a wide range of casual and mid-core genres. The group is focused on accelerating portfolio company growth and supporting founders and entrepreneurs. MTG is an active driver of gaming industry consolidation and a strategic acquirer of gaming companies around the world. We are born in Sweden but have an international culture and global footprint. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ("MTGA" and "MTGB").

This information is information that Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7:30 CET on 5 November, 2026.

This interim report contains statements concerning, among other things, MTG's financial condition and results of operations that are forward-looking in nature. Such statements are not historical facts but, rather, represent MTG's future expectations. MTG believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions; however, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such important factors include but may not be limited to MTG's market position; growth in the gaming industry; and the effects of competition and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the business of MTG, its group companies and the gaming industry in general. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date they were made, and, other than as required by applicable law, MTG undertakes no obligation to update any of them in the light of new information or future events.