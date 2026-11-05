Novedo Holding AB: Tina Hellstadius appointed acting President and CEO of Novedo

The Board of Directors of Novedo Holding AB (publ) ("Novedo") has appointed Tina Hellstadius as acting President and CEO of Novedo. She replaces Per-Johan Dahlgren, who has previously announced his intention to leave the company.

Tina Hellstadius has been Head of Novedo's business segment Installation & Services since June 2025 and is part of the operational management team. She has previously served as CEO of Compass Group Sweden, Lassila & Tikanoja Sweden and SOL Facility Services, and has held senior roles at companies including EuroMaint Rail, LRF, Scania and Telia. She holds a Master of Science in Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH).

This change ensures continuity in leadership and provides a stable foundation for the business's ongoing work.

"We are delighted that Tina Hellstadius is taking on the role of acting President and CEO. With her experience in senior roles within the industry, as well as her knowledge of the business and the organisation, she is well placed to lead the company forward in the coming period," says Mikael Ericson, chairman of Novedo.

"I look forward to leading this group of excellent companies and, together with the board, management and all staff, continuing to develop Novedo", says Tina Hellstadius.

Tina Hellstadius will take over as acting President and CEO from November 9, 2026. Per-Johan Dahlgren will remain at Novedo's disposal until the end of 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Ericson

Chairman Novedo Holding AB (publ)

Email: ericson.mikael@gmail.com

Tel: +46 (0)70 990 65 00

About Novedo

Novedo is a growing European industrial group with approximately SEK 3 billion in annual sales. It comprises regionally market-leading and profitable small and medium-sized B2B companies with a solid and diversified customer base across three segments: Industry, Infrastructure, and Installation & Services. The company employs an active growth strategy to expand through acquisitions and organic growth. For more information, visit www.novedo.se.

This information is information that Novedo Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:45 CET.

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Novedo Tina Hellstadius