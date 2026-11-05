First Camp Group AB: First Camp Group Interim Report for the third quarter of 2026

First Camp increased its revenue by seven percent in the third quarter, adjusted for the effects of acquisitions (pro forma). The total revenue increase, including the effects of acquisitions, amounted to 32 percent.

Johan Söör, CEO of First Camp, comments:

"We delivered strong results during the year's most important quarter, with strong organic growth, margin improvements, and continued increases in guest satisfaction. Alongside this strong performance in our day-to-day operations, we have continued our expansion. During the quarter, we acquired Insel-Camping-Borkum on the popular German tourist island of Borkum in the North Sea, and opened a motorhome stopover site at Älmhult Handelsplats in Sweden. A big thank you to all colleagues in the First Camp Group for their commitment, drive and strong delivery this quarter!"

Third quarter 2026 (same quarter last year in brackets)

Total revenue of SEK 1,160.1 million (875.7)

Pro forma revenue increased by 7% compared with the third quarter of 2025

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 588.6 million (533.8)

EBIT amounted to SEK 514.7 million (414.0)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 260.8 million (163.8)

Acquisition of Insel-Camping-Borkum in Germany with annual revenue of approximately SEK 20 million

January - September 2026 (same period last year in brackets)

Total revenue of SEK 1,970.8 million (1,312.7)

Pro forma revenue increased by 7% compared with the same period of 2025

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 643.6 million (592.7)

EBIT amounted to SEK 438.0 million (297.5)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 394.4 million (289.7)

Acquisition of Insel-Camping-Borkum in Germany with annual revenue of approximately SEK 20 million

Significant events during the third quarter

In July, First Camp completed the acquisition of Insel-Camping-Borkum on the German North Sea coast, with annual revenue of approximately SEK 20 million.

In July, First Camp motorhome stopover site in Älmhult opened.

Revenue for the month of July totaled SEK 692 million, representing an underlying increase of 9% (10% in local currency), excluding the impact of acquisitions (pro forma). Revenue for July reached an all-time high, and we are seeing year-over-year growth in all markets, both in accommodation revenue and on-site product sales.

Significant events during the first two quarters

In January, First Camp took over the operation of Camping de Vidy in Lausanne, Switzerland, by entering into a long-term lease agreement through a Swiss subsidiary.

First Camp announces plans to open a motorhome stopover site at Älmhult Handelsplats.

To streamline operations at Leksand Resort, the subsidiary Fastighetsförvaltning Moskogen AB was divested in April. The transaction has no material effect on the Group's earnings or financial position.

First Camp has been in discussions with the landowners of the Löttorp and Ekudden destinations regarding the termination of the leases for these two destinations. The leases for both destinations will end in 2026. The combined EBITDA contribution from these destinations has amounted to SEK 2-3 million per year in recent years.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

In October, First Camp completed the acquisition of Bud Camping in Norway and announced the acquisition of Falsterbo Resort, Lomma Camping, Trelleborg Strand and Trelleborg motorhome stopover site. The acquisitions have combined annual revenue of approximately SEK 50 million.

In October, First Camp initiated a divestment process for Klim Strand Camping in Denmark. A potential transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the Group's EBITDA.

This information is information that First Camp Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on November 5, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Meijer

CFO

goran.meijer@firstcamp.se

+46 (0)707 18 05 75

Johan Söör

CEO

johan.soor@firstcamp.se