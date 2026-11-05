Acarix AB: Acarix Publishes Third Quarter 2026 Results

Malmö, Sweden - Acarix, a leader in rapid AI and acoustics-based cardiac diagnostics, today reported its interim financial results for the third quarter of 2026. The quarter delivered the highest revenue in company history, driven by 215% U.S. revenue growth, a 149% increase in U.S. patch sales, and continued improvement in operating efficiency.

"The third quarter was a record for Acarix, delivering the highest quarterly revenue in our company's history," said Aamir Mahmood, President & CEO of Acarix. "Total revenue grew 22% to SEK 2,856 thousand, and revenue in our core U.S. market more than tripled, increasing 215% year-over-year. Just as important, U.S. patch sales rose 149%, a strong signal that clinicians are building CADScor® into their practice and that our recurring revenue base is growing. We achieved this while continuing to run a lean organization, reducing operating expenses by 9% and improving our net loss by 16%. For the first nine months, total revenue is up 45% and U.S. revenue is up 142%. Internationally, regulatory approvals in the United Arab Emirates and, following the quarter, Saudi Arabia open new markets that we will develop through local partners. As we close out 2026, we remain focused on increasing utilization across our installed base, growing our U.S. customer base, and expanding access to non-invasive frontline cardiac diagnostics."

Third quarter 2026 compared to the same period in 2025:

Total revenue amounted to SEK 2,856 thousand (2,350), an increase of 22%.

In the U.S., revenue amounted to SEK 2,415 thousand (766) and an increase by 215%.

A total of 20 CADScor Systems (39) were delivered, representing a decrease of 49%. In the U.S. market, a total of 19 (22) systems were delivered, of which 18 (0) were sold and 1 (22) was delivered on consignment.

Sales of patches totaled 248 boxes (211), representing an increase of 17%. Each box contains 20 patches.

In the U.S. market, sales of patches totaled 194 boxes (78), representing an increase of 149%.

Gross margin amounted to 84% (85).

Total operating expenses amounted to SEK 9,927 thousand (10,934), representing a decrease of 9%.

The net loss amounted to SEK 7,738 thousand (9,211), representing a 16% improvement.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -8,186 thousand (-7,161).

Earnings per share were SEK -0.01 (-0.01).

First nine months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025:

Total revenue amounted to SEK 7,588 thousand (5,220), representing an increase of 45%.

Revenue in the U.S. market amounted to SEK 6,282 thousand (2,596), representing an increase of 142%.

A total of 78 CADScor Systems (78) were delivered, unchanged compared with the previous year.

In the U.S., 74 CADScor Systems (60) were delivered, an increase of 23%.

A total of 602 boxes of patches (508) were sold, an increase of 19%.

In the U.S., 456 boxes of patches (254) were sold, an increase of 80%.

Gross margin amounted to 83% (86).

Operating costs amounted to SEK 31,604 thousand (40,639), a decrease of 22%.

Net loss amounted to SEK -26,002 thousand (-36,535), a decrease of 29%.

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -18,903 thousand (-31,493).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.02 (-0.03).

Average number of shares amounted to 1,208,223,558 (1,123,320,142).

Link to the Acarix financial reports:

https://acarix.com/financial-reports-and-calendar/

For more information, contact:

Macie May

+1 405 517 5161

mmay@saxum.com

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that develops solutions for rapid, AI-based rule-out of coronary artery disease at the point of care. The CE-marked and FDA De Novo-cleared CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and is designed to support clinical decisions by helping reduce unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the US (ticker: ACIXF). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

For more information, contact

Macie May, phone +1 405 517 5161, email mmay@saxum.com