Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QE5W | ISIN: SE0014453874 | Ticker-Symbol: WAA
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 09:36
0,185 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WASTBYGG GRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WASTBYGG GRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1700,18009:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 08:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Group's interim report for January-September 2026: Back to profitability with stronger confidence in the future

Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) presents its interim report for January-September 2026.

"The third quarter marks an important milestone for the Wästbygg Group. After a period characterised by market challenges, restructuring work and focus on profitability, we are now seeing clear results from the measures that have been implemented. For the first time in a long while, we are reporting a positive profit before tax and operating profit has improved significantly compared with the previous year.", says Patrik Mellgren, CEO Wästbygg Group.

KEY RATIOS
1 January - 30 September 2026

  • Revenue SEK 1,908 million (3,073)
  • Operating profit SEK 41 million (-326)
  • Profit after tax SEK 3 million (-418)
  • Earnings per share SEK 0.02 (-4.71)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK -107 million (48)
  • Interest-bearing net cash (+) / net debt (-) SEK -72 million (-141)
  • Equity ratio 40% (32)
  • Order intake SEK 2,268 million (3,048)
  • Order backlog 30 September SEK 3,596 million (3,991)

1 July - 30 September 2026

  • Revenue SEK 621 million (911)
  • Operating profit SEK 10 million (-83)
  • Profit after tax SEK 5 million (-137)
  • Earnings per share SEK 0.03 (-1.37)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK -70 million (138)
  • Interest-bearing net cash (+) / net debt (-) SEK -72 million (-141)
  • Equity ratio 40% (32)
  • Order intake SEK 389 million (1300)

Comparative figures in parentheses refer to profit items corresponding to the period 2025 and for balance sheet items corresponding to the balance sheet date 2025.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER
No significant events occurred during the third quarter.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Mellgren, CEO
Phone: +46 72 856 22 00, email: patrik.mellgren@wbgr.se

Maria Andersson, CFO
Phone +46 70 928 52 42, email: maria.andersson@wbgr.se

wbgr.se

…………………….

About Wästbygg Group:

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2025, the group had sales of SEK 4.0 billion and 350 employees.

This information is information that Wästbygg Gruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.