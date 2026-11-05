Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Group's interim report for January-September 2026: Back to profitability with stronger confidence in the future

Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) presents its interim report for January-September 2026.

"The third quarter marks an important milestone for the Wästbygg Group. After a period characterised by market challenges, restructuring work and focus on profitability, we are now seeing clear results from the measures that have been implemented. For the first time in a long while, we are reporting a positive profit before tax and operating profit has improved significantly compared with the previous year.", says Patrik Mellgren, CEO Wästbygg Group.

KEY RATIOS

1 January - 30 September 2026

Revenue SEK 1,908 million (3,073)

Operating profit SEK 41 million (-326)

Profit after tax SEK 3 million (-418)

Earnings per share SEK 0.02 (-4.71)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -107 million (48)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) / net debt (-) SEK -72 million (-141)

Equity ratio 40% (32)

Order intake SEK 2,268 million (3,048)

Order backlog 30 September SEK 3,596 million (3,991)

1 July - 30 September 2026

Revenue SEK 621 million (911)

Operating profit SEK 10 million (-83)

Profit after tax SEK 5 million (-137)

Earnings per share SEK 0.03 (-1.37)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -70 million (138)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) / net debt (-) SEK -72 million (-141)

Equity ratio 40% (32)

Order intake SEK 389 million (1300)

Comparative figures in parentheses refer to profit items corresponding to the period 2025 and for balance sheet items corresponding to the balance sheet date 2025.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER

No significant events occurred during the third quarter.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Mellgren, CEO

Phone: +46 72 856 22 00, email: patrik.mellgren@wbgr.se

Maria Andersson, CFO

Phone +46 70 928 52 42, email: maria.andersson@wbgr.se

wbgr.se

…………………….

About Wästbygg Group:

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2025, the group had sales of SEK 4.0 billion and 350 employees.

This information is information that Wästbygg Gruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 08:00 CET.