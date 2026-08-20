Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Group's interim report for January-June 2026: Strong order intake with an increase in industry

Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) presents its interim report for January-June 2026.

"During the second quarter, we concluded several strategically important agreements, most notably within the industrial segment. Since the start of the year, Wästbygg Group has recorded an order intake of nearly SEK 2 billion, while its order backlog has increased to almost SEK 4 billion. At the same time, we have strengthened the foundations of the business and created better conditions for long-term profitability. We are not fully satisfied, but we are on the right path", says Patrik Mellgren, CEO Wästbygg Group.

KEY RATIOS

1 January - 30 June 2026

Revenue SEK 1,287 million (2,162)

Operating profit SEK 31 million (-243)

Profit after tax SEK -3 million (-281)

Earnings per share SEK -0.02 (-3.40)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -37 million (-90)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) / net debt (-) SEK -7 million (-468)

Equity ratio 40% (30)

Order intake SEK 1,879 million (1,748)

Order backlog 30 June SEK 3,798 million (3,595)

1 April - 30 June 2026

Revenue SEK 637 million (959)

Operating profit SEK -9 million (-162)

Profit after tax SEK -6 million (-176)

Earnings per share SEK -0.04 (-1.75)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 123 million (-62)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) / net debt (-) SEK -7 million (-468)

Equity ratio 40% (30)

Order intake SEK 985 million (421)

Comparative figures in parentheses refer to profit items corresponding to the period 2025 and for balance sheet items corresponding to the balance sheet date 2025.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

At the Annual General Meeting on 7 May, the chairman, Andreas von Hedenberg, and the Board member Amanda Tevell left the Wästbygg Group Board. Former member Jakob Mörndal was appointed as the new chairman and Malin Löveborg was elected as a new Board member. A decision was made that the Board will henceforth consist of four people, and Jörgen Andersson and Lennart Ekelund were re-elected.



For more information, please contact:

Patrik Mellgren, CEO

Phone: +46 72 856 22 00, email: patrik.mellgren@wbgr.se

Maria Andersson, CFO

Phone +46 70 928 52 42, email: maria.andersson@wbgr.se

wbgr.se

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About Wästbygg Group:

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2025, the group had sales of SEK 4.0 billion and 350 employees.

This information is information that Wästbygg Gruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 08:00 CEST.