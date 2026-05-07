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WKN: A2QE5W | ISIN: SE0014453874 | Ticker-Symbol: WAA
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 09:04
0,131 Euro
+13,42 % +0,016
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WASTBYGG GRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WASTBYGG GRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1240,13109:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Group's interim report for January-March 2026: In the right direction towards profitable operations

Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) presents its interim report for January-March 2026.

"After a few challenging years with significant losses, the Wästbygg Group has started 2026 with positive earnings, which feels promising. This is happening in parallel with a gradually stronger construction market and identified opportunities for further cost savings within the company. We have also strengthened the company financially after the rights issue was carried out and, in addition, significantly reduced our debt", says Patrik Mellgren, CEO Wästbygg Group.

KEY RATIOS
1 January - 31 March 2026

  • Revenue SEK 650 million (1,203)
  • Operating profit SEK 40 million (-81)
  • Profit after tax SEK 4 million (-105)
  • Earnings per share SEK 0.03 (-1.62)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK -160 million (-29)
  • Interest-bearing net cash (+) / net debt (-) SEK -96 million (-438)
  • Equity ratio 40% (32)
  • Order intake SEK 895 million (1,328)
  • Order backlog 31 March SEK 3,399 million (4,033)

Comparative figures in parentheses refer to profit items corresponding to the period 2025 and for balance sheet items corresponding to the balance sheet date 2025.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

  • The Wästbygg Group carried out a rights issue comprising shares and units with a maximum value of SEK 240 million. Of these, SEK 191 million was subscribed for, representing a subscription rate of 79 percent. The bridging loan of SEK 140 million taken out at the start of the year was repaid following receipt of the final proceeds from the share issue at the end of March.
  • The Wästbygg Group had a deviation from a financial commitment linked to the company's overdraft facility. The bank granted revised terms pending but as at 31 March, the original terms were met.
  • The deal with Klövern, which was announced in July 2025, was completed on 30 January, when Klövern took over the majority of the projects in the project development portfolio covered by the agreement. Further projects were taken over on 28 April.
  • The Wästbygg Group's green bond was redeemed prematurely on 27 March. After two repayments were made in 2025, SEK 208 million remained, excluding interest, a total of SEK 219 million. The original maturity date of the bond was September 2027.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Mellgren, CEO
Phone: +46 72 856 22 00, email: patrik.mellgren@wbgr.se

Maria Andersson, CFO
Phone +46 70 928 52 42, email: maria.andersson@wbgr.se

wbgr.se

…………………….

About Wästbygg Group:

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2025, the group had sales of SEK 4.0 billion and 350 employees.

This information is information that Wästbygg Gruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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