Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Gruppen announces final outcome in rights issue

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The Board of Directors of Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) ("Wästbygg Group" or the "Company"), today announces the final outcome of the rights issue of shares of Class A and units that was announced on 13 January 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The final outcome shows that, with regard to shares of Class A, 100 percent of the Rights Issue was subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. Furthermore, 32 746 799 units, corresponding to approximately 63 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for by exercise of unit rights. 7 256 555 units have been subscribed for without exercise of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 14 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is subscribed to a total of approximately 79 percent and guarantee commitments have been utilized with approximately 10 percent of the Rights Issue. Through the Rights Issue, Wästbygg Group initially receives approximately SEK 191 million before issue costs and repayment of the bridge loan (the repayment amounts to approximately SEK 144 million, including accrued interest). Upon exercise of the issued warrants series TO 1, Wästbygg Group might receive additional proceeds in March 2029, respectively.

Final outcome of the Rights Issue

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on 18 March 2026. The Rights Issue comprised a maximum of 2 976 000 shares of Class A and a maximum of 50 752 264 units, whereof each unit consists of three (3) shares of Class B and one (1) warrant of series TO 1. One (1) warrant of series TO 1 entitles the holder to subscription of one (1) share of Class B in the Company at an exercise price amounting to SEK 3.10. Subscription of shares of Class B by exercise of warrants series TO 1 shall be made during the period from and including 12 March 2029 up to and including 26 March 2029.

The final outcome shows that 2 976 000 shares of Class A, corresponding to approximately 2 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. Furthermore, 32 746 799 units, corresponding to approximately 63 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for by exercise of unit rights. 7 256 555 units have been subscribed for without exercise of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 14 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is subscribed to a total of approximately 79 percent and guarantee commitments have been utilized with approximately 10 percent of the Rights Issue.

Through the Rights Issue, Wästbygg Group initially receives approximately SEK 191 million before issue costs and repayment of the bridge loan (the repayment amounts to approximately SEK 144 million, including accrued interest). Upon full exercise of all warrants series TO 1 issued as part of the Rights Issue, the Company might receive additional proceeds of up to approximately SEK 124 million in March 2029, before issue costs.

Allotment of shares and units subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights and unit rights

Allotment of shares and units subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights and unit rights has been made in accordance with the principles stated in the press release published by the Company on 13 January 2026, and, with regard to units, in the prospectuses that the Company published on 2 March 2026 and on 6 March 2026 in connection with the Rights Issue (the "Prospectuses"). Notification of such allocation will be made separately though a settlement note. Payment of subscribed and allotted shares and units shall be made through cash payment in accordance with the instructions in the settlement note. Nominee registered shareholders will receive notification on allocation in accordance with instructions from the respective nominee.

Changes in share capital and number of shares as well as dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the total number of shares of Class A in the Company will increase by 2 976 000 shares and the total number of shares of Class B will increase by 120 010 062 shares, which results in that the total number of outstanding shares in the Company increases from 51 744 264 shares to 174 730 326 shares, whereof 3 968 000 are shares of Class A and 170 762 326 are shares of Class B. The share capital increases with SEK 13 665 118,013 from SEK 5 749 362,672 to SEK 19 414 480,685. This corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 70 percent of the total number of shares in the Company after the Rights Issue.

If all outstanding warrants series TO 1 issued as part of the Rights Issue are exercised in full for subscription of new shares of Class B in March 2029, the total number of shares in the Company will increase by an additional 40 003 354 shares, from 174 730 326 shares to 214 733 680 shares, whereof 3 968 000 are shares of Class A and 210 765 680 are shares of Class B, and the share capital will increase by an additional SEK 4 444 817,115, from SEK 19 414 480,685 to SEK 23 859 298,800, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 76 percent of the total number of shares in the Company after the Rights Issue and exercise of warrants series TO 1.

In addition to what is stated above, the potential issue of units as compensation to guarantors may entail additional dilution.

Compensation for guarantee commitments

In connection with the Rights Issue, a number of external investors and current shareholders have entered into guarantee commitments of a total of approximately SEK 90 million. For the guarantees, according to the guarantee agreements, cash compensation is paid with 11 percent of the guaranteed amount, corresponding to a total of approximately SEK 10 million, or 13 percent of the guaranteed amount, corresponding to a total of approximately SEK 12 million in the form of newly issued units in the Company, with the same terms and conditions as for units in the Rights Issue, including the subscription price in the Rights Issue. If all guarantors were to choose to receive guarantee compensation in units, a total maximum of 2 516 131 units containing 7 548 393 shares of Class B and 2 516 131 warrants series TO 1 would be issued as guarantee compensation.

The issue of units as compensation to the guarantors is, if applicable, intended to be resolved upon by the Company's Board of Directors based on the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting on 25 February 2026. Information about the issue resolution will, if applicable, be announced through a separate press release.

Trading in BTU and delivery of shares

Trading in paid subscribed units (BTU) is currently ongoing on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name WBGR BTU B and will cease on 27 March 2026. Thereafter, BTU will be converted into shares of Class B and warrants series TO 1. The shares of Class B and warrants will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible after conversion.

Delivery of shares of Class A and shares of Class B will be made as soon as the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, which is expected to take place around 26 March 2026.

Resolution on articles of association

The extraordinary general meeting on 25 February 2026 resolved to change the provisions of the articles of association regarding the limits of the Company's share capital and number of shares, and that the Board of Directors would be authorized to register the Company's new articles of association according to one of six options (alternatively not to register any new articles of association at all) based on the outcome in the Rights Issue. Due to the outcome of the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors has decided to change the articles of association in accordance with option "C". The new articles of association will be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office in connection with the registration of the Rights Issue.

Advisors

Arctic Securities AS acts as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue and the bridge loan. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue and Gernandt & Danielsson is legal advisor to the Sole Bookrunner.

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Mellgren, CEO, Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ)

E-mail: patrik.mellgren@wbgr.se

Cell phone: +46 72 856 22 00

www.wbgr.se

This information is information that Wästbygg Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 2026-03-19 at 08.40 CET.

About Wästbygg Group

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2025, the group had sales of SEK 4.0 billion and 350 employees.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Wästbygg Group. No action has been taken and measures will not be taken to permit a public offering in any jurisdictions other than Sweden. Any invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for units in Wästbygg Group has only been made through the Prospectuses that the Company published on 2 March 2026 and on 6 March 2026. The Prospectuses have been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and have been published on the Company's website, www.wbgr.se. The approval of the Prospectuses by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority shall not be regarded as an approval of the shares, warrants or any other securities.

This release is not a prospectus in accordance with the definition in the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in shares, warrants or other securities in Wästbygg Group. In order for investors to fully understand the potential risks and benefits associated with a decision to participate in the Rights Issue, any investment decision should only be made based on the information in the Prospectuses. Thus, investors are encouraged to review the Prospectuses in their entirety.

The information in this press release may not be released, distributed or published, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea or any other jurisdiction in which such action would be unlawful or would require registration or any other measures than those required by Swedish law. Actions in violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. No shares, warrants or other securities in Wästbygg Group have been registered, and no shares, warrants or other securities will be registered, under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America and no shares, warrants or other securities may be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, except under an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States of America.

Within the European Economic Area ("EEA"), no public offering of shares, warrants or other securities ("Securities") is made in other countries than Sweden. In other member states of the EU, such an offering of Securities may only be made in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. In other member states of the EEA which have implemented the Prospectus Regulation in its national legislation, any offer of Securities may only be made in accordance with an applicable exemption in the Prospectus Regulation and/or in accordance with an applicable exemption under a relevant national implementation measure. In other member states of the EEA which have not implemented the Prospectus Regulation in its national legislation, any offer of Securities may only be made in accordance with an applicable exemption under national law.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (within the meaning of the United Kingdom version of the EU Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129/ EU) which is part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); (ii) high net worth entities etc. falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iii) such other persons to whom such investment or investment activity may lawfully be made available under the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current view on future events and financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "believe", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions which imply indications or predictions of future development or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

This information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this press release applies only as of the date hereof and may be subject to change without notice. Wästbygg Group makes no commitment to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, future events or similar circumstances other than as required by applicable law.

Arctic Securities AS is acting for Wästbygg Group in connection with the transaction and no one else, and will not be responsible to anyone other than Wästbygg Group for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for giving advice in relation to the transaction or any other matter referred to herein.

The English text is an unofficial translation of the original Swedish text. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

This information is information that Wästbygg Gruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-19 08:40 CET.