Das Instrument WAA SE0014453874 WAESTBYGG GRUPPEN AB SE.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2026The instrument WAA SE0014453874 WAESTBYGG GRUPPEN AB SE.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2026Das Instrument 0QQA BMG359472021 FLEX LNG LTD DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2026The instrument 0QQA BMG359472021 FLEX LNG LTD DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2026Das Instrument 14B0 NO0013470534 HUDDLY AS NK -,0625 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2026The instrument 14B0 NO0013470534 HUDDLY AS NK -,0625 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.02.2026Das Instrument 2SI US8606301021 STIFEL FINL CORP. DL-,15 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2026The instrument 2SI US8606301021 STIFEL FINL CORP. DL-,15 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2026Das Instrument F51 PLFRMGR00015 FARM 51 GROUP S.A.ZY -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2026The instrument F51 PLFRMGR00015 FARM 51 GROUP S.A.ZY -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.02.2026Das Instrument 1PZ NO0010564701 PANORO ENERGY ASA NK 0,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2026The instrument 1PZ NO0010564701 PANORO ENERGY ASA NK 0,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2026Das Instrument 88S1 GB00B90XFF12 SOUND ENERGY LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2026The instrument 88S1 GB00B90XFF12 SOUND ENERGY LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2026Das Instrument 0LC GB0000536739 ASHTEAD GRP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2026The instrument 0LC GB0000536739 ASHTEAD GRP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2026Das Instrument 3FZ NO0010307135 AQUA BIO TECHNOL. NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2026The instrument 3FZ NO0010307135 AQUA BIO TECHNOL. NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2026Das Instrument 1HC CA4113831024 HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2026The instrument 1HC CA4113831024 HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2026