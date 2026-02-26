Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: 873773 | ISIN: US8606301021 | Ticker-Symbol: 2SI
Tradegate
23.02.26 | 12:48
99,50 Euro
+2,05 % +2,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
95,5099,0008:49
95,5099,0007:30
Firmen im Artikel
AQUA BIO TECHNOLOGY
AQUA BIO TECHNOLOGY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AQUA BIO TECHNOLOGY ASA0,0100,00 %
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC61,50-0,81 %
FARM 51 GROUP SA0,6640,00 %
FLEX LNG LTD23,200+0,22 %
FOX TUNGSTEN LTD0,0760,00 %
HUDDLY AS1,740-13,86 %
PANORO ENERGY ASA2,300+0,66 %
SOUND ENERGY PLC0,007+85,71 %
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP99,50+2,05 %
WASTBYGG GRUPPEN AB0,4010,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.