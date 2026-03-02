Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Gruppen publishes prospectus in connection with forthcoming rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE.

The board of directors of Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) ("Wästbygg Group" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: WBGR B) has prepared a prospectus (the "Prospectus") relating to the rights issue of shares of Class A and units of approximately SEK 241 million, which was resolved by the board of directors on 13 January 2026, and approved by the extraordinary general meeting held on 25 February 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The Prospectus has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Summary

Anyone who is registered as a shareholder in Wästbygg Group on the record date, 2 March 2026, will receive three (3) unit rights for each existing share of Class B in the Company. Three (3) unit rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) unit. Each unit consists of three (3) shares of Class B and one (1) warrant series TO 1. The warrants series TO 1 are intended to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Rights Issue entails the issuance of a maximum of 50 752 264 units, corresponding to 152 256 792 shares of Class B and 50 752 264 warrants series TO 1.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set to SEK 4.65 per unit, corresponding to SEK 1.55 per share of Class B. The warrants series TO 1 are issued free of charge.

One (1) warrant series TO 1 entitles the holder to subscription of one (1) share of Class B in the Company during the period from and including 12 March 2029 up to and including 26 March 2029.

2029 up to and including 26 March 2029. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Wästbygg Group will initially receive approximately SEK 241 million before issue costs. In the event the warrants series TO 1 are fully exercised for subscription of new shares of Class B, the Company will receive additional proceeds in March 2029, before issue costs.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue will run from and including 4 March 2026 up to and including 18 March 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Rights Issue for (i) repayment of the Company's bridge loan financing and (ii) general corporate purposes, which includes financing working capital to strengthen the Company's operational and financial flexibility.

The Rights Issue is covered by subscription undertakings up to approximately 41 percent and by guarantee commitments up to approximately 38 percent, corresponding to a total of approximately 79 percent of the Rights Issue.

For complete information on the Rights Issue, please see the published Prospectus.

The Prospectus

The Prospectus has been prepared in connection with the forthcoming Rights Issue and has today, on 2 March 2026, been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Prospectus, containing complete terms and conditions, is available on the Company's website (www.wbgr.se) and Arctic Securities' website (www.arctic.com/offerings). The Prospectus will also be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se). Subscription forms will be available on the Company's and Arctic Securities' websites.

Time plan for the Rights Issue

Record date for right to receive subscription rights 2 March 2026 Trading in unit rights 4 March - 13 March 2026 Subscription period 4 March - 18 March 2026 Trading in paid subscribed units (BTU) 4 March - 27 March 2026 Announcement of the final outcome of the Rights Issue 27 March 2026

Advisors

Arctic Securities AS acts as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue and the bridge loan. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue and Gernandt & Danielsson is legal advisor to the Sole Bookrunner.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Mellgren, CEO, Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ)

E-mail: patrik.mellgren@wbgr.se

Cell phone: +46 72 856 22 00

wbgr.se

About Wästbygg Group

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2025, the group had sales of SEK 4.0 billion and 350 employees.

The Prospectus has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has been published on the Company's website, www.wbgr.se.

This press release constitutes an advertisement in accordance with article 2 k of the Prospectus Regulation.

