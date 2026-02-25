Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Announcement from the extraordinary general meeting in Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ), held on February 25, 2026

An extraordinary general meeting was held in Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ), reg. no 556878-5538 (the "Company") on February 25, 2026. A summary of the decisions made at the extraordinary general meeting follows below. All resolutions have been made unanimously and in accordance with the proposals presented to the meeting.

Resolution on amendment of the articles of association

The meeting resolved to amend the articles of association so that the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the Company are changed. The limits that will finally be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office will depend on the final transaction structure and the number of shares and warrants that are issued and subscribed and paid for in the Rights Issue (as definition below).

Resolution on approval of the board of directors' resolution on rights issue of shares of Class A and units

The meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of January 13, 2026, on a rights issue of shares of Class A and units (the "Rights Issue"). Each unit consists of three (3) shares of Class B and one (1) warrant series TO 1.

In accordance with what was announced by the Company on February 24, 2026, the terms of the Rights Issue determined by the board of directors entail that those who on the record date March 2, 2026 are registered as shareholders in the Company will receive three (3) subscription rights for each share of Class A held in the Company. One (1) subscription right entitles to subscription of one (1) share of Class A. Furthermore, those who on the record date March 2, 2026 are registered as shareholders in the Company shall receive three (3) unit rights for each existing share of Class B in the Company. Three (3) unit rights entitle to subscription of one (1) unit.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been determined to SEK 4.65 per unit, corresponding to SEK 1.55 per share of Class B. The subscription price for a share of Class A shall correspond to the subscription price for a share of Class B. The warrants are issued free of charge.

In total, the Rights Issue comprises issuance of a maximum of 2,976,000 shares of Class A and a maximum of 50,752,264 units, corresponding to 152,256,792 shares of Class B and 50,752,264 warrants series TO 1. The subscription period runs from and including March 4, 2026, to and including March 18, 2026.

One (1) warrant series TO 1 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share of Class B in the Company during the period from and including March 12, 2029 up to and including March 26, 2029 at a subscription price of SEK 3.10.

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will initially receive approximately SEK 241 million before transaction costs. In the event that all warrants series TO 1 are exercised for subscription of new shares of Class B, the Company will receive additional issue proceeds after the expiry of the exercise period in March 2029, amounting to approximately SEK 157 million before issue costs (without taking into account any recalculation under the terms of the warrants).

Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to issue shares of Class B and warrants to guarantors

The meeting resolved to, in order to enable the issuance of units consisting of shares of Class B and warrants as guarantee compensation to those who have entered into or may enter into guarantee commitments (the "Guarantors") to secure the Rights Issue, authorize the board of directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provisions regarding set-off or other conditions, to resolve on issue of shares of Class B and warrants to the Guarantors.

Upon exercise of the authorization, the terms and conditions for units shall be the same as in the Rights Issue, meaning that each unit shall consist of three (3) shares of Class B and one (1) warrant series TO 1, including the subscription price in the Rights Issue.

The purpose of the authorization and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to be able to carry out an issue of units as guarantee compensation to the Guarantors. The number of shares of Class B and warrants that may be issued pursuant to the authorization may in total not exceed the total number of shares of Class B and warrants corresponding to the agreed guarantee compensation that the Company has to pay to the Guarantors.

The decisions in their entirety

The decisions in their entirety can be found on the Company's website, www.wbgr.se.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Mellgren, CEO

Tel: +46 72 856 22 00

E-mail: patrik.mellgren@wbgr.se

John Öhman, legal counsel

Tel: +46 736 22 26 93

E-mail: john.ohman@wbgr.se

About Wästbygg Group:

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2025, the group had sales of SEK 4.0 billion and 350 employees.