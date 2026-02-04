Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QE5W | ISIN: SE0014453874 | Ticker-Symbol: WAA
Frankfurt
04.02.26 | 08:49
0,467 Euro
-8,07 % -0,041
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WASTBYGG GRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WASTBYGG GRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4340,47010:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Group's Year-end report for 2025

A year of important choices and new directions

Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) presents its Year-end report for 2025.

"Given the prevailing market conditions, we took a series of concrete and comprehensive measures over the past year to reverse the trend and restore profitability. The company reported a positive underlying operating profit of SEK 55 million according to segment reporting for the year. At the same time, order intake for 2025 was SEK 3,229 million, which represents an increase of just over 50 percent compared to the previous year. Overall, we see a positive trend in business opportunities ahead", says Patrik Mellgren, CEO Wästbygg Group.

KEY RATIOS ACCORDING TO SEGMENT REPORTING:
1 January - 31 December 2025

  • Revenue SEK 4,023 million (4,989)
  • Operating profit SEK -468 million (-216)
  • Profit after tax SEK -560 million (-213)
  • Earnings per share SEK -11.83 (-6.56)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 73 million (88)
  • Interest-bearing net cash (+) /net debt (-) SEK -97 million (-526)
  • Equity ratio 27% (30)

1 October - 31 December 2025

  • Revenue SEK 950 million (1,589)
  • Operating profit SEK -142 million (-122)
  • Profit after tax SEK -142 million (-113)
  • Earnings per share SEK -2.74 (-3.50)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 25 million (-354)
  • Interest-bearing net cash (+) /
  • net debt (-) SEK -97 million (-526)
  • Equity ratio 27% (30)


  • Following a dispute between the Group company Logistic Contractor and a former client regarding delays, alterations and additions in a completed construction project, the arbitration tribunal has issued its ruling. The outcome mainly went against the company and, as a result of the ruling, the Wästbygg Group's profit for the fourth quarter was affected by a non-recurring item of approximately SEK 60 million.

    • For more information, please contact:

    Patrik Mellgren, CEO
    Phone +46 70 928 52 42, email maria.andersson@wbgr.se

    wbgr.se

    …………………….

    About Wästbygg Group:

    Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

    The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2025, the group had sales of SEK 4.0 billion and 350 employees.

    This information is information that Wästbygg Gruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-04 08:00 CET.

    © 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
    Vorsicht, geheim!
    2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

    Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

    In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

    Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

    Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
    Hier klicken
    Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.