Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Group's Year-end report for 2025

Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) presents its Year-end report for 2025.

"Given the prevailing market conditions, we took a series of concrete and comprehensive measures over the past year to reverse the trend and restore profitability. The company reported a positive underlying operating profit of SEK 55 million according to segment reporting for the year. At the same time, order intake for 2025 was SEK 3,229 million, which represents an increase of just over 50 percent compared to the previous year. Overall, we see a positive trend in business opportunities ahead", says Patrik Mellgren, CEO Wästbygg Group.

KEY RATIOS ACCORDING TO SEGMENT REPORTING:

1 January - 31 December 2025

Revenue SEK 4,023 million (4,989)

Operating profit SEK -468 million (-216)

Profit after tax SEK -560 million (-213)

Earnings per share SEK -11.83 (-6.56)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 73 million (88)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) /net debt (-) SEK -97 million (-526)

Equity ratio 27% (30)

1 October - 31 December 2025

Revenue SEK 950 million (1,589)

Operating profit SEK -142 million (-122)

Profit after tax SEK -142 million (-113)

Earnings per share SEK -2.74 (-3.50)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 25 million (-354)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) /

net debt (-) SEK -97 million (-526)

Equity ratio 27% (30)





Following a dispute between the Group company Logistic Contractor and a former client regarding delays, alterations and additions in a completed construction project, the arbitration tribunal has issued its ruling. The outcome mainly went against the company and, as a result of the ruling, the Wästbygg Group's profit for the fourth quarter was affected by a non-recurring item of approximately SEK 60 million.

About Wästbygg Group:

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2025, the group had sales of SEK 4.0 billion and 350 employees.

