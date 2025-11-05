Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Group's interim report for January-September 2025

Well prepared for the next phase, with a strong order intake

Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) presents its interim report for January-September 2025.

"The measures we have taken in recent years are now starting to yield clear results. We have a committed, efficient organisation, an attractive customer offering and a clear strategy for driving profitable growth forward. The order intake for the third quarter was SEK 1.3 billion, which is almost a doubling year-on-year. In addition our business continues to show a positive underlying profit that, in combination with a stable order backlog, is laying the groundwork for a strong 2026", says Patrik Mellgren, CEO Wästbygg Group.

KEY RATIOS ACCORDING TO SEGMENT REPORTING:

1 January - 30 September 2025

Revenue SEK 3,093 million (3,303)

Operating profit SEK -149 million (-125)

Profit after tax SEK -442 million (-114)

Earnings per share SEK -9.67 (-3.53)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -50 million (384)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) /net debt (-) SEK -73 million (266)

Equity ratio 32% (31)

Order intake SEK 3,048 million (1,631)

Order backlog 30 September SEK 3,991 million (4,514)

1 July - 30 September 2025

Revenue SEK 911 million (1,090)

Operating profit SEK -64 million (-47)

Profit after tax SEK -169 million (-49)

Earnings per share SEK -3.26 (-1.50)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 138 million (334)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) /net debt (-) SEK -73 million (266)

Equity ratio 32% (31)

Order intake SEK 1,300 million (611)

KEY RATIOS ACCORDING TO IFRS:

1 January - 30 September 2025

Revenue SEK 3,073 million (3,400)

Operating profit SEK -326 million (-94)

Profit after tax SEK -418 million (-99)

Earnings per share SEK -9.13 (-3.06)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 48 million (442)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) /net debt (-) SEK -141 million (-547)

Equity ratio 32% (24)

1 July - 30 September 2025

Revenue SEK 911 million (1,286)

Operating profit SEK -83 million (-25)

Profit after tax SEK -137 million (-30)

Earnings per share SEK -2.64 (-0.92)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 138 million (501)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) /

net debt (-) SEK -141 million (-547)

Equity ratio 32% (24)

Comparative figures in parentheses refer to profit items corresponding to the period 2024 and for balance sheet items corresponding to the balance sheet date 2024

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER

A contract was signed with Klövern AB, which acquired the majority of the project development portfolio of the Group company Wästbygg AB for SEK 130 million. In total, it includes land allocations and properties with building rights for approximately 1,400 apartments, with possession taking place on 30 January 2026. In addition, Klövern signed construction contracts with Wästbygg AB for five of the current residential projects, with an order value of approximately SEK 760 million.



In accordance with the terms of the Wästbygg Group's green bonds, which were issued in September 2024, a partial repayment was made on 16 September. Bonds totalling SEK 96,000,000 were amortised to the outstanding nominal value of SEK 99,840,000. This is the second partial repayment made in 2025.



Patrik Mellgren was appointed CEO of the Wästbygg Group on 1 September, after having been acting CEO since February.



The CEO of the Group company Logistic Contractor, Torbjörn Nilsarve, has left the company. Patrik Mellgren has taken over as acting CEO for Logistic Contractor.



The Wästbygg Group's COO Robin Sundin announced that he will leave his position when the notice period expires in January 2026. Until then, he will remain in his role and in the Group Management Team.



For more information, please contact:

Patrik Mellgren, CEO

Phone: +46 72 856 22 00, email: patrik.mellgren@wbgr.se

Niklas Danielsson, CFO

Phone +46 70 626 95 37, email niklas.danielsson@wbgr.se

Robin Sundin, COO

Phone: +46 72 529 30 04, email: robin.sundin@wbgr.se

wbgr.se

About Wästbygg Group:

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2024, the group had sales of SEK 4.3 billion and 500 employees.

This information is information that Wästbygg Gruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-05 08:00 CET.