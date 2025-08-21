Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Group's interim report for January-June 2025

Important steps towards a profitable core business

Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) presents its interim report for January-March 2025.

"During the first six months, we had an order intake of just over SEK 1.7 billion, and the business continues to report an underlying positive operating result. I am also very pleased with the agreement worth approximately SEK 900 million that was signed with Klövern after the balance sheet date, under which they acquire a project development portfolio consisting of land allocations and properties. The agreement also includes five construction contracts, which will be included in the order intake for the third quarter. With this agreement and the other measures we have implemented, we have taken important steps in our efforts to restore profitability in line with our targets.", says Patrik Mellgren, CEO Wästbygg Group.

KEY RATIOS ACCORDING TO SEGMENT REPORTING:

1 January - 30 June 2025

Revenue SEK 2,181 million (2,213)

Operating profit SEK -86 million (-78)

Profit after tax SEK -273 million (-66)

Earnings per share SEK -6.41 (-2.03)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -88 million (49)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) /net debt (-) SEK -377 million (150)

Equity ratio 31% (32)

Order intake SEK 1,748 million (1,020)

Order backlog 30 June SEK 3,595 million (4,999)

1 April - 30 June 2025

Revenue SEK 975 million (1,270)

Operating profit SEK -50 million (-31)

Profit after tax SEK -169 million (-29)

Earnings per share SEK -3.26 (-0.89)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -61 million (45)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) /net debt (-) SEK -377 million (150)

Equity ratio 31% (32)

Order intake SEK 421 million (682)

KEY RATIOS ACCORDING TO IFRS:

1 January - 30 June 2025

Revenue SEK 2,162 million (2,114)

Operating profit SEK -243 million (-69)

Profit after tax SEK -281 million (-69)

Earnings per share SEK -6.57 (-2.14)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -90 million (-60)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) /net debt (-) SEK -468 million (-1,108)

Equity ratio 30% (25)

1 April - 30 June 2025

Revenue SEK 959 million (1,220)

Operating profit SEK -162 million (-23)

Profit after tax SEK -176 million (-28)

Earnings per share SEK -3.39 (-0.87)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -62 million (37)

Interest-bearing net cash (+) /

net debt (-) SEK -468 million (-1,108)

Equity ratio 30% (25)

Comparative figures in parentheses refer to profit items corresponding to the period 2024 and for balance sheet items corresponding to the balance sheet date 2024

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

At the Annual General Meeting on 6 May, changes were made to the Board of Directors of Wästbygg Group. Cecilia Marlow, Chair of the Board since 2020, left the Board and Andreas von Hedenberg was elected as the new Chair of the Board. Andreas von Hedenberg was previously Chair of the Board of Wästbygg Gruppen from 2015 to 2019. Amanda Tevell was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Board members Jörgen Andersson, Lennart Ekelund and Jakob Mörndal were re-elected.



In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Wästbygg Group's green bonds, issued in September 2024, a partial repayment was made on 27 June. Bonds totalling SEK 96,000,000 were amortised to the outstanding nominal value of SEK 99,840,000.



Joakim Efraimsson, CEO of the group company Wästbygg AB, who had previously announced his departure, decided during the spring to remain in his role as CEO and thus also in the Wästbygg Group's group management.



For more information, please contact:

Patrik Mellgren, CEO

Phone: +46 72 856 22 00, email: patrik.mellgren@wbgr.se

Niklas Danielsson, CFO

Phone +46 70 626 95 37, email niklas.danielsson@wbgr.se

Robin Sundin, COO

Phone: +46 72 529 30 04, email: robin.sundin@wbgr.se

wbgr.se

…………………….

About Wästbygg Group:

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2024, the group had sales of SEK 4.3 billion and 500 employees.

This information is information that Wästbygg Gruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-21 08:00 CEST.