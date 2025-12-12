Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Group announces the outcome of arbitration award

One of Wästbygg Gruppen AB:s (publ) subsidiaries, Logistic Contractor, has for some time been involved in an arbitration proceeding. The dispute primarily relates to delays as well as changes and additional work in a completed project for a former client.

The arbitral tribunal has now reached its decision which is mostly adverse to Logistic Contractor. As a consequence of the decision, Wästbygg Group's results for the fourth quarter are expected to be negatively affected by a non-recurring item of approximately 60 MSEK.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Mellgren, CEO

Phone: +46 72 856 22 00, email: patrik.mellgren@wbgr.se

wbgr.se/en/

About Wästbygg Group:

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2024, the group had sales of SEK 4.3 billion and 500 employees.

This information is information that Wästbygg Gruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-12 16:30 CET.