Wästbygg Gruppen AB: Wästbygg Gruppen announces final terms of rights issue

The Board of Directors of Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) ("Wästbygg Group" or "the Company") resolved on 13 January 2026, subject to approval at the extraordinary general meeting on 25 February 2026, on an issue of shares of Class A and units, consisting of shares of Class B and warrants, with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The board of directors has today decided on the final terms for the Rights Issue, including the subscription price for one share of Class A and one unit, as well as the maximum number of shares to be issued.

Summary

• The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set to SEK 4.65 per unit, corresponding to SEK 1.55 per share of Class B. The subscription price has, in accordance with the principles set out in the Company's press release of 13 January 2026, been set at a discount to TERP (theoretical share price after separation of unit rights) of at least 35 percent based on the volume-weighted average share price of the Company's share of Class B on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including 20 February 2026 up to and including 24 February 2026, multiplied by three (3) (rounded down to the nearest SEK 0.05) (i.e. SEK 4.65 per unit corresponding to a TERP discount of approximately 36 percent). The subscription price for one share of Class A shall correspond to the subscription price for one share of Class B.

• Anyone who is registered as a shareholder in Wästbygg Group on the record date, 2 March 2026, will receive three (3) subscription rights per one (1) existing share of Class A in the Company. One (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share of Class A. Furthermore, anyone who is registered as a shareholder in Wästbygg Group on the record date, 2 March 2026, will receive three (3) unit rights per one (1) existing share of Class B in the Company. Each unit consists of three (3) shares of Class B and one (1) warrant series TO 1. The warrants series TO 1 are intended to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

• The Rights Issue entails the issuance of a maximum of 2 976 000 shares of Class A and a maximum of 50 752 264 units, corresponding to 152 256 792 shares of Class B and 50 752 264 warrants series TO 1.

• One (1) warrant series TO 1 entitles the holder to subscription of one (1) share of Class B in the Company during the period from and including 12 March 2029 up to and including 26 March 2029 at a subscription price of SEK 3.10.

• Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Wästbygg Group will initially receive approximately SEK 241 million before issue costs. In the event the warrants series TO 1 is fully exercised for subscription of new shares of Class B, the Company will receive additional proceeds after the end of the exercise period in March 2029, amounting to approximately SEK 157 million before issue costs (without taking into account any recalculation under the terms of the warrants).

• The subscription period in the Rights Issue will run from and including 4 March 2026 up to and including 18 March 2026.

• The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Rights Issue for (i) repayment of the Company's bridge loan financing and (ii) general corporate purposes, including financing of working capital to strengthen the Company's operational and financial flexibility.

• The Rights Issue is covered by subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments amounting up to approximately SEK 191 million, corresponding to approximately 79 percent of the Rights Issue.

Terms of the Rights Issue

The rights issue was decided by the Board of Directors on 13 January 2026 and will be submitted for approval at an extraordinary general meeting on 25 February 2026. Anyone who is registered as a shareholder in Wästbygg Group on the record date, 2 March 2026, will receive three (3) subscription rights per one (1) existing share of Class A in Wästbygg Group. One (1) subscription right entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) share of Class A. Furthermore, anyone who is registered as a shareholder in Wästbygg Group on the record date, 2 March 2026, will receive three (3) unit rights per one (1) existing share of Class B in the Company. Three (3) unit rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) unit. Each unit consists of three (3) shares of Class B and one (1) warrant series TO 1. The warrants series TO 1 are intended to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set to SEK 4.65 per unit, corresponding to SEK 1.55 per share of Class B. The subscription price has, in accordance with the principles set out in the Company's press release of 13 January 2026, been set at a discount to TERP (theoretical share price after separation of unit rights) of at least 35 percent based on the volume-weighted average share price of the Company's share of Class B on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including 20 February 2026 up to and including 24 February 2026, multiplied by three (3) (rounded down to the nearest SEK 0.05) (i.e. SEK 4.65 per unit corresponding to a TERP discount of approximately 36 percent). The warrants series TO 1 are issued free of charge. One (1) warrant series TO 1 entitles the holder to subscription for one (1) share of Class B in the Company during the period 12 March 2029 up to and including 26 March 2029 at a subscription price of SEK 3.10. The subscription price for one share of Class A shall correspond to the subscription price for one share of Class B. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Wästbygg Group will initially receive approximately SEK 241 million before issue costs. In the event the warrants series TO 1 are fully exercised for subscription of new shares of Class B, the Company will receive additional proceeds after the end of the exercise period in March 2029, amounting to approximately SEK 157 million before issue costs (without taking into account any recalculation under the terms of the warrants).

Subscription of shares of Class A and units with or without preferential rights shall be made during the period from and including 4 March 2026 up to and including 18 March 2026. Subscription rights and unit rights that are not exercised during the subscription period become invalid and lose their value. Trading in unit rights takes place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including 4 March 2026 up to and including 16 March 2026 and trading in BTU (paid subscribed units) during the period from and including 4 March 2026 up to and including 27 March 2026. Subscription rights for shares of Class A and paid subscribed shares of Class A will not be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm or any other marketplace.

If not all shares and units are subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights and unit rights, allotment of the remaining shares and units shall be made within the highest amount of the Rights Issue: firstly, to those who have subscribed for shares and units by exercise of subscription rights and unit rights (regardless of whether they were shareholders on the record date or not) and who have applied for subscription of shares and units without exercise of subscription rights and unit rights and if allotment to these cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of subscription rights and unit rights that each and every one of those, who have applied for subscription of shares and units without exercise of subscription rights and unit rights, have exercised for subscription of shares and units; secondly, to those who have subscribed for shares and units without exercise of subscription rights and unit rights and if allotment to these cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of shares and units the subscriber in total has applied for subscription of shares and units; and thirdly, to those who have provided guarantee commitments with regard to subscription of shares and units, in proportion to such guarantee commitments. To the extent that allotment in any section above cannot be done pro rata, allotment shall be determined by drawing of lots.

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 17 248 088 to SEK 22 997 451 by the issuance of a maximum of 2 976 000 new shares of Class A and a maximum of 152 256 792 new shares of Class B, resulting in that the total number of outstanding shares in the Company will increase from 51 744 264 to 206 977 056, whereof 3 968 000 are shares of Class A and 203 009 056 are shares of Class B. Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will, provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, have their ownership of shares diluted by approximately 75 percent, but are able to financially compensate for this dilution by selling their subscription rights and unit rights.

If all warrants series TO 1 are fully exercised for subscription of new shares of Class B in the Company, the share capital will increase by an additional SEK 5 639 140 to SEK 28 636 591, by the issuance of an additional maximum of 50 752 264 shares of Class B, resulting in that the total number of outstanding shares in the Company will increase to 257 729 320, whereof 3 968 000 are shares of Class A and 253 761 320 are shares of Class B. Shareholders who choose not to exercise their warrants will have their ownership of shares of Class B diluted by an additional approximately 20 percent.

The total dilution effect in the event that both the Rights Issue and all warrants series TO 1 are subscribed for, and exercised, in full, amounts to approximately 80 percent.

Subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments

The Company has received subscription undertakings from a number of existing shareholders, including M2 Holding AB and associated companies, amounting in total to approximately SEK 101 million, corresponding to approximately 42 percent of the Rights Issue. No compensation will be paid for subscription undertakings.

The Company has also entered into agreements with a number of external investors and existing shareholders on guarantee commitments of a total of approximately SEK 90 million, corresponding to approximately 37 percent of the Rights Issue. For the guarantees, according to the guarantee agreements, cash compensation is paid with 11 percent of the guaranteed amount, corresponding to a total of approximately SEK 10 million, or 13 percent of the guaranteed amount, corresponding to a total of approximately SEK 12 million in the form of newly issued units in the Company, with the same terms and conditions as for units in the Rights Issue, including the subscription price in the Rights Issue. Those guarantors who have also provided a portion of the bridge loan may, at their sole discretion, instead of settling any guarantee commitments in cash, fulfil such commitments by setting off, in whole or in part, the satisfaction of their guarantee commitments against repayment of the bridge loan.

In total, the Rights Issue is covered by subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments amounting up to approximately SEK 191 million, corresponding to approximately 79 percent of the Rights Issue.

In order to enable issue of units as guarantee compensation to the guarantors who choose to receive guarantee compensation in the form of newly issued units, the Board of Directors has proposed that the extraordinary general meeting, among other things, resolves on approval of the Rights Issue and authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on issue of such units to guarantors.

Preliminary time plan for the Rights Issue

Extraordinary general meeting to approve the Rights Issue 25 February 2026 Last day of trading in shares including right to receive subscription rights 26 February 2026 First day of trading in shares excluding right to receive subscription rights 27 February 2026 Estimated date of publication of the Prospectus 2 March 2026 Record date for right to receive subscription rights 2 March 2026 Trading in unit rights 4 March - 16 March 2026 Subscription period 4 March - 18 March 2026 Trading in paid subscribed units (BTU) 4 March - 27 March 2026 Announcement of the final outcome of the Rights Issue 27 March 2026

Prospectus

Full terms and conditions for the Rights Issue, as well as other information about the Company will be presented in the prospectus that the Company is expected to publish around 2 March 2026 (the "Prospectus").

Advisors

Arctic Securities AS acts as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue and the bridge loan. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue and Gernandt & Danielsson is legal advisor to the Sole Bookrunner.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Mellgren, CEO, Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ)

E-mail: patrik.mellgren@wbgr.se

Cell phone: +46 72 856 22 00

wbgr.se

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 2026-02-24 at 23.30 CET.

About Wästbygg Group

Wästbygg Group is a listed construction and development company, specialized in properties within logistics, industry, residential, commercial and community service. We are an experienced and long-term partner - built on trust.

The group comprises Logistic Contractor AB, Wästbygg AB and Rekab Entreprenad AB. The operations are conducted in the most expansive markets in Sweden and within Logistic Contractor also in the neighbouring Nordic countries. In 2025, the group had sales of SEK 4.0 billion and 350 employees.

