Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

March 13, 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

On March 12, 2026, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB; LSE: SUNB) (the "Company") filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its third fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026 (the "Form 10-Q") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Form 10-Q is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website at ir.sunbeltrentals.com/filings/sec-filings.

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Lynne Fuller-Andrews, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Enquiries:

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations, +44 (0)20 7726 9700

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353