Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
WKN: A41N08 | ISIN: US8669661048
Frankfurt
12.03.26 | 08:02
60,20 Euro
-0,66 % -0,40
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 12:30 Uhr
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Current Report on Form 8-K

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

12 March 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. files Current Report on Form 8-K

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB; LSE: SUNB) (the "Company") has today filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") reporting that the Company has issued a press release announcing its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended 31 January 2026 (the "Press Release").

Brendan Horgan and Alex Pease will hold a conference call today to discuss the results and outlook at 8:30am ET (12:30pm GMT). The call will be webcast live via the Company's investor relations website at www.ir.sunbeltrentals.com and a recording will be available via the website shortly after the call concludes. A copy of the Press Release and the slide presentation to be used for the call are available for download on the Company's investor relations website at ir.sunbeltrentals.com.

The Current Report on Form 8-K, which contains as exhibits thereto (i) the Press Release and (ii) a presentation that presents the Company's unaudited income statement prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, by fiscal quarter, beginning with the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website at ir.sunbeltrentals.com/filings/sec-filings.

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Lynne Fuller-Andrews, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Enquiries:

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations, +44 (0)20 7726 9700

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353


