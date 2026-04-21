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WKN: A41N08 | ISIN: US8669661048 | Ticker-Symbol: C5X
Stuttgart
21.04.26 | 08:19
60,40 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,4063,0008:35
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21

21 April 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 135,000 of its shares of common stock in the period from April 13, 2026, up to and including April 17, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading Venue

4/13/2026

75,000

$67.1488

NYSE

4/14/2026

15,000

$68.7342

NYSE

4/15/2026

15,000

$67.8034

NYSE

4/16/2026

15,000

$68.2132

NYSE

4/17/2026

15,000

$70.4534

NYSE

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 3,558,501.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 410,405,584. The figure of 410,405,584 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

April_13_Weekly_Transactions.pdf

Enquiries:

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations, +44 (0)20 7726 9700

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353

© 2026 PR Newswire
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