Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21

21 April 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 135,000 of its shares of common stock in the period from April 13, 2026, up to and including April 17, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading Venue 4/13/2026 75,000 $67.1488 NYSE 4/14/2026 15,000 $68.7342 NYSE 4/15/2026 15,000 $67.8034 NYSE 4/16/2026 15,000 $68.2132 NYSE 4/17/2026 15,000 $70.4534 NYSE

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 3,558,501.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 410,405,584. The figure of 410,405,584 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

April_13_Weekly_Transactions.pdf

Enquiries:

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations, +44 (0)20 7726 9700

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353