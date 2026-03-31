Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31
31 March 2026
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 693,410 of its shares of common stock in the period from March 23, 2026, up to and including March 27, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (p)
Trading Venue
23/03/2026
144,527
4863.33
XLON
24/03/2026
143,145
4998.05
XLON
25/03/2026
131,927
5135.97
XLON
26/03/2026
135,357
5075.87
XLON
27/03/2026
138,454
4771.85
XLON
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 2,688,501.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 411,275,584. The figure of 411,275,584 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
260330 Sunbelt - Weekly Transactions.pdf
Enquiries:
Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations, +44 (0)20 7726 9700
Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353