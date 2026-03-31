Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

31 March 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 693,410 of its shares of common stock in the period from March 23, 2026, up to and including March 27, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (p) Trading Venue 23/03/2026 144,527 4863.33 XLON 24/03/2026 143,145 4998.05 XLON 25/03/2026 131,927 5135.97 XLON 26/03/2026 135,357 5075.87 XLON 27/03/2026 138,454 4771.85 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 2,688,501.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 411,275,584. The figure of 411,275,584 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

260330 Sunbelt - Weekly Transactions.pdf

Enquiries:

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations, +44 (0)20 7726 9700

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353