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WKN: A41N08 | ISIN: US8669661048 | Ticker-Symbol: C5X
München
15.05.26 | 08:04
67,20 Euro
+3,70 % +2,40
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,2069,8008:29
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Sunbelt Rentals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results on June 23, 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Sunbelt Rentals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results on June 23, 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

Sunbelt Rentals to Announce Fourth Quarter and

Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results on June 23, 2026

May 14, 2026

4:05 p.m. ET

FORT MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB; LSE: SUNB) ("the company"), a leader in the equipment rental industry, announced it will hold its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 results call on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call will be webcast live at ir.sunbeltrentals.com and a replay will be available shortly after the call concludes.

The company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 results press release will be posted on the company's investor relations website at ir.sunbeltrentals.com prior to the call.

About Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc., operating primarily as Sunbelt Rentals, is a leading global provider of rental equipment and services based in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Our passionate, customer-centric team of 24,000 employees combines execution-focused resolve with Sunbelt Rentals' innovative array of rental solutions across a vast network of nearly 1,600 locations and with a fleet of assets exceeding $19 billion. Sunbelt Rentals is committed to delivering unrivaled quality and support for its customers across an increasingly diverse array of industries, project types and end markets, including construction, live events, maintenance and countless emerging applications ranging from small-scale developments to mega projects.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contact
Kevin Powers, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Kevin.Powers@sunbeltrentals.com

Media Contact
H/Advisors Abernathy,
Abigail Ruck / Mallory Griffin
abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global/ mallory.griffin@h-advisors.global
(212) 371-5999

© 2026 PR Newswire
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