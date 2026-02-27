The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.02.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.02.2026Aktien1 HK0000356805 Lai Sun Garment [International] Ltd.2 PLIQPRT00017 Grupa Virtus SA3 JP3433500000 SOCIONEXT Inc.4 CA86687M1005 Sun Peak Metals Corp.5 NO0013735894 Aqua Bio Technology ASA6 CA0536985025 Avila Energy Corp.7 CA35158M1077 Fox Tungsten Ltd.8 CA72811X3031 Playfair Mining Ltd.9 GB00BVP8H932 Sound Energy PLC10 VGG982184001 VCI Global Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 US002824BT63 Abbott Laboratories2 US002824BV10 Abbott Laboratories3 US00287YEE59 AbbVie Inc.4 XS3262501805 Mitsubishi Corp.5 XS3307284854 Vodafone International Financing DAC6 AU3CB0332039 Commonwealth Bank of Australia7 US59156RCR75 MetLife Inc.8 XS3262498150 Mitsubishi Corp.9 US00287YED76 AbbVie Inc.10 XS3307977622 Danske Bank A/S11 XS3284973107 Korea Housing Finance Corp. [KHFC]12 ES0000012R56 Spanien, Königreich13 XS3307284698 Vodafone International Financing DAC14 US002824BW92 Abbott Laboratories15 XS3307263775 Auckland, Council16 US05946KAU51 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)17 XS3307434095 Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale18 US45138LBM46 Idaho Power Co.19 US906548DB50 Union Electric Co.20 US906548DC34 Union Electric Co.21 US91282CQB09 United States of America22 US927804GX64 Virginia Electric & Power Co.23 US927804GY48 Virginia Electric & Power Co.24 XS3307284771 Vodafone International Financing DAC25 US929089AK67 Voya Financial Inc.26 US002824BU37 Abbott Laboratories27 US002824BX75 Abbott Laboratories28 IE000Y7V5EW2 iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF