

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) announced earnings for first half of GBP143.6 million



The company's bottom line totaled GBP143.6 million, or GBP0.1805 per share. This compares with GBP150.9 million, or GBP0.1721 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to GBP313.4 million from GBP317.7 million last year.



Auto Trader Group plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP143.6 Mln. vs. GBP150.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.1805 vs. GBP0.1721 last year. -Revenue: GBP313.4 Mln vs. GBP317.7 Mln last year.



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