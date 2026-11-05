Clean Food Group Validates Strategy

Clean Food Group ('CFG'), a leading UK biotech manufacturer pioneering sustainable oils and fats through fermentation, announces the commercial debut of its sustainable, fermentation-derived triglyceride oil, CLEANOil, in the consumer beauty market. Its use in Scottish skincare brand Raven Botanicals' award-winning 24 Carat Oil to Milk Cleanser marks the culmination of three years' work to bring high-performance, sustainable biotechnology from the laboratory into everyday skincare.

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Raven Botanical's 24 carat oil to milk cleanser that is made from CFG's CLEANOil

Raven Botanicals has become the first skincare company in the world to formulate with CLEANOil, completely replacing traditional oils in its 24 Carat Oil to Milk Cleanser. The inclusion of CLEANOil provides the cleanser with high oleic acid content, oxidative stability, and luxurious emollient properties, while maintaining the quality consumers expect.

Over the past three years, CFG has advanced the development and commercialisation of its proprietary CLEANOilCell technology platform. CFG's journey in the personal care sector began in October 2024 through a strategic partnership with THG LABS, a leading UK full-service cosmetics product developer and manufacturer. This collaboration was established to develop oils and fats from food waste, providing the cosmetics industry with bio-equivalent alternatives to commonly used, agriculturally intensive ingredients.

Building on the formulation and R&D expertise of THG LABS, CFG secured regulatory approval in September 2025 for the ingredient to be used in cosmetic applications across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. This pivotal milestone cleared the way for CLEANOil to move from ingredient development into commercial skincare formulations.

The focus is now on supplying the beauty and personal care industry with scalable, functional and competitively priced ingredients. By commercialising CLEANOil, CFG is putting its mission to support environmental responsibility without compromising on product quality, into practice.

Alex Neves, CEO of Clean Food Group, said: "Transitioning from R&D to consumer shelves in just three years is an important validation of our strategy and technology. It is exciting to see Raven Botanicals bring CLEANOil to consumers through its 24 Carat Oil to Milk Cleanser and together we are demonstrating that biotech is no longer a future promise, it is a commercial reality. With CLEANOil, cosmetic brands can reduce their reliance on agriculturally intensive supply chains without compromising on the standards their customers expect."

Notes to Editors:

About Clean Food Group

CFG is a leading UK biotech manufacturer of fermentation-derived oils and fats for the global food, cosmetic and pet food industries. Through its proprietary CLEANOilCell technology platform, CFG delivers functional oils (CLEANOil) and fats (CLEANButter) at price parity with agricultural alternatives, whilst meeting the growing need for local and sustainable production. In 2025, its CLEANOil product received approval to be used as a cosmetics ingredient in the UK, US and Europe and in 2026 CFG commenced sale of product to cosmetic companies.

Founded in 2022 after eight years of pioneering research, CFG manufactures its oils and fats from food waste, using scalable yeast strains and fermentation technology to deliver sustainable alternatives to traditional oil and fat ingredients. With the manufacturing process now validated at scale and significantly bolstered by the transformational acquisition of a one million litre fermentation facility in Knowsley, Liverpool in 2025, CFG has strategic and industrial collaborations in place with leading global FMCG and ingredients manufacturers and has a strong demand pipeline for its products.

CFG has an experienced management team with a successful track record in scaling businesses in high growth regulated industries. For more information on CFG, please visit cleanfood.group.

About Raven Botanicals

Raven Botanicals is an award-winning Scottish skincare brand, inspired by nature and backed by science. Operating from a rural, solar-powered studio in East Lothian, the brand creates high-performance, plant-based skincare designed to restore confidence and nourish the skin barrier. For more information on Raven Botanicals, please visit https://ravenbotanicals.com/

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Contacts:

FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES:

Clean Food Group

Alex Neves, Chief Executive Officer

Hannah Du Beke, Chief Marketing Officer

Via Burson Buchanan

Burson Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham Jamie Hooper

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

CleanFoodGroup@buchanancomms.co.uk

www.bursonbuchanan.com