SINBON Electronics: SINBON Links Executive Pay to ESG, Cuts Scope 1 and 2 Emissions 27.68% in 2025 Sustainability Report

SINBON Links Executive Pay to ESG, Cuts Scope 1 and 2 Emissions 27.68% in 2025 Sustainability Report

TAIPEI, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As sustainability thinking deepens from environmental stewardship and just transition to operational resilience, it has become a core driver of corporate competitiveness. SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE:3023), a leading provider of sustainable technology solutions, continues to meet global supply chain expectations with high standards - delivering low-carbon solutions and co-creating value with diverse stakeholders. The company announces the key highlights of its 2025 Sustainability Report, featuring four major achievements: institutionalized sustainability governance, enhanced climate and nature governance, living wage survey rollout, and a comprehensive upgrade of sustainable supply chain management.

Read the full report: SINBON Sustainability Report 2025

Institutionalizing Sustainability Governance: Linking Senior Management Remuneration with ESG-Related Performance Evaluations for the First Time

In 2025, SINBON formally established the Policy on Linking Executive Compensation to ESG-Related Performance Evaluation. It applies to the CEO, President, Vice Presidents, and first-tier managers of business units and support functions. Sustainability performance accounts for 20% weighting in annual performance assessments, covering talent sustainability, occupational safety, integrity and legal compliance, sustainable procurement, sustainability awareness, climate change, and sustainable products and services - embedding a top-down culture of sustainability accountability throughout the organization.

Aligning with International Disclosure Frameworks:Publishing the First Climate and Nature-Related Financial Disclosures Report

Facing the dual challenges of climate change and nature loss, in 2025, SINBON formed the Climate and Nature Adaptation Team to more comprehensively examine the financial and operational impacts of climate change, and published its inaugural Climate and Nature-Related Financial Disclosures Report (TCFD/ TNFD). In response to global climate risks and net-zero trends, as of 2025, the Group's Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions have achieved a 27.68% reduction relative to the base year (2021), demonstrating steady progress toward its low-carbon transformation goals.

Conducting a Living Wage Survey: Covering Over 75% of Direct-hire Employees

Unlike statutory minimum wages, a living wage refers to the wage earned by employees under standard working hours in a specific region that is sufficient to maintain a decent standard of living for themselves and their families, covering basic living needs and a modest reserve.

In 2025, SINBON conducted its first-ever living wage survey. The calculation framework was modeled on the Fair Wage Network (FWN) and The Anker Methodology for Estimating a Living Wage. Cost-of-living data per site was compiled from official disclosures published by local governments or associated institutions. The survey covered over 75% of total direct-hire employees. Building on this foundation, SINBON plans to progressively extend the scope of its survey to global operating sites and establish a periodic review mechanism, ensuring employee compensation covers fundamental local living requirements.

Advancing Sustainable Supply Chain Management: The RISE Sustainable Supply Chain Strategy Leads the Way

The RISE Sustainable Supply Chain Management Strategy embodies SINBON's commitment to growing hand in hand with its supply chain toward a sustainable future, encompassing four primary management pillars: Reinforce risk management, Implement responsible sourcing, Sustainable green supply chain, and Empower suppliers for shared success. In 2025, the overall signing rate of the Supplier Corporate Social Responsibility Commitment reached 85%, and average overall satisfaction score for supplier partner empowerment reached 4.89 out of 5.

Looking ahead, SINBON will continue to deepen its sustainability governance, working together with clients, employees, and global partners to build a more resilient and sustainable value chain.

Key accomplishments:

Linked executive compensation to sustainability performance for the first time, accounting for 20% of annual performance evaluation

Reduced the Group's Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 27.68% compared to the base year in 2025

Published the first Climate and Nature-Related Financial Disclosures Report

Conducted the first-ever living wage survey, covering over 75% of direct-hire employees

Reached an overall signing rate of 85% for the Supplier Corporate Social Responsibility Commitment

For more information: SINBON ESG Overview

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