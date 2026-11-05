Eniro Group AB: "Organic growth for the first time in more than a decade!"

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Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO of Eniro Group AB
"Revenue grew organically during the quarter. The first time we have seen this in more than a decade. Customers who stay with us are also buying more: the value per customer is increasing. Organic growth comes from many people making small decisions that move us in the same direction, and that requires clear goals and the trust to act. Creating those conditions is, in my view, management's most important task over the coming quarters."
For more information, please contact:
Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO of Eniro Group AB (publ)
Tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77
E-mail: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com.
This information is information that Eniro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 5 November 2026.
Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world.
Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.