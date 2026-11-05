Eniro Group AB: "Organic growth for the first time in more than a decade!"

July - September 2026 (continued operations) January - September 2026 (continued operations) Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 194 million (161).

Operating result amounted to SEK 24 million (20).

Result before income tax amounted to SEK 16 million (18).

Net result for the period amounted to SEK 16 million (19).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.11 (1.30).

Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK -3 million (13). Net sales for the period amounted to SEK 532 million (468).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 32 million (51).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 12 million (42).

Net result for the period amounted to SEK 10 million (44).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.69 (3.03).

Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 23 million (46).

ARR for the Marketing Partner business area amounted to SEK 548 million (515). The Dynava business area is presented in this report as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5 (see Note 8, Discontinued operations). The result from discontinued operations comprises Dynava's result for the period from 1 January to 13 August 2026 and amounts to SEK -34 million, including capital loss. The comparative figures in the income statement have been restated for comparability. Unless otherwise stated, the information presented relates to continuing operations. Significant events January - September of 2026 On February 4, 2026, Eniro announced that the closing of the acquisition of Mainostoimisto SST Oy had taken place.

On February 10, 2026, Eniro announced that the company made an agreement with Kapatens.

On February 18, 2026, the Supreme Court announced that the lower instances judgements had been set aside and the case was dismissed.

On 22 May 2026, the Annual General Meeting resolved to approve a dividend for the 2025 financial year of SEK 0.05 per share prior to the share consolidation, corresponding to SEK 36 million.

On 10 June 2026, Eniro announced the timetable for a 1:50 share consolidation.

On 30 June 2026, Eniro announced that the share consolidation had been completed, reducing the number of shares in the Company by 731.3 million to 14.9 million.

On 2 July, Eniro announced the acquisition of the Finnish company Aste, strengthening its position in enterprise marketing in Finland.

On 23 July, Eniro announced the launch of a traditional share buyback programme of up to SEK 40 million.

On 11 August, Eniro announced the sale of Dynava for SEK 102 million. The transaction was completed on 13 August. Significant events after the end of the period On 7 October, Eniro announced that the Board of Directors had proposed a special dividend of SEK 2.50 per share and convened an Extraordinary General Meeting.

On 16 October, Eniro announced that its CFO would leave the company at the beginning of the second quarter of 2027.

On 4 November, Eniro held an Extraordinary General Meeting, which resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to pay an extra dividend of SEK 2.50 per share. Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO of Eniro Group AB "Revenue grew organically during the quarter. The first time we have seen this in more than a decade. Customers who stay with us are also buying more: the value per customer is increasing. Organic growth comes from many people making small decisions that move us in the same direction, and that requires clear goals and the trust to act. Creating those conditions is, in my view, management's most important task over the coming quarters." For more information, please contact: Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO of Eniro Group AB (publ) Tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77 E-mail: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com. This information is information that Eniro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 5 November 2026. Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world. Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.