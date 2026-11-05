Einride AB: Einride and Lorenz Bring Autonomous Fleet to Production Facility in Germany

Four autonomous, electric vehicles to handle key in-plant transport at Lorenz's site in Neunburg vorm Wald, Germany.

By switching from diesel to electric vehicles, Lorenz is cutting CO2 emissions and paving the way for regular autonomous operations.

In October, Lorenz placed third at the 2026 German Logistics Awards for the underlying logistics concept, "PATHFINDER - When the future takes an autonomous turn at Lorenz in Neunburg."





STOCKHOLM, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) ("Einride" or the "Company"), a technology company driving the transition to electric and autonomous freight, and Lorenz Snacks, a fourth-generation family-owned German food manufacturer, today announced the deployment of a fleet of autonomous, all-electric vehicles at Lorentz plant in Neunburg vorm Wald. The five-year project is a key component of Lorenz's logistics strategy, combining the development of future-ready plant logistics with the goal of sustainably reducing CO2 emissions from internal transport.

At the heart of the project are four cabless, autonomous electric vehicles from Einride, which will transport finished goods, raw materials, and empty pallets between the production facilities and the central warehouse on the private plant grounds, without producing exhaust emissions. Einride's software platform, Saga AI, controls and coordinates the operations, planning and synchronizing the autonomous transport processes.

Two conventional electric trucks complement the fleet as a backup, ensuring uninterrupted operations if an autonomous vehicle is temporarily unavailable. This allows Lorenz to integrate autonomous transport technology permanently into its plant operations.

In October, Lorenz placed third at the 2026 German Logistics Awards for the underlying logistics concept, "PATHFINDER - When the future takes an autonomous turn at Lorenz in Neunburg." The concept combines autonomous and electric transport technology with digital workflow management, showing how innovative logistics solutions can be seamlessly integrated into existing plant structures.

"With this project, we're bringing a technology into industrial practice that is still widely discussed as a future scenario. For us, this isn't about innovation for its own sake, but about making our logistics operations more digital and lower-emission, step by step," said Stefan Bender, Head of Logistics Germany at Lorenz. "We're not just testing autonomous mobility; we're making it an integral, long-term part of our plant logistics."

Autonomous transport in daily operations

The autonomous vehicles are expected to move up to 1,200 pallets per day on average, with significantly higher volumes possible during peak times. Each vehicle carries 15 pallets per trip, and a round trip takes approximately 30 to 45 minutes, depending on operational workflows.

Remote and local operators continuously support and monitor operations, combining automated processes with human safety and control structures.

"The partnership with Lorenz demonstrates how autonomous and electric transport solutions can already be effectively integrated into industrial operations today," said Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer at Einride. "Together, we are showing the potential this technology holds for efficient, future-ready plant logistics. Germany has some of the highest safety and reliability standards in the world, and deploying the technology successfully under these conditions is the strongest proof that it is ready to scale."

Electric instead of diesel

Lorentz's in-plant transport that previously relied on diesel vehicles will transition entirely to electric power. The vehicles will be charged with electricity generated by the photovoltaic system at the Lorenz plant.

By switching from diesel to electric vehicles, Lorenz is reducing CO2 emissions from internal transport between the production facility and the on-site warehouse. This reduction contributes directly to the carbon footprint of the entire Lorenz supply chain and supports the sustainability targets (Scope 3 emissions) of its partners.

The project is designed as a permanent operational solution rather than a short-term pilot. It is based on a transportation service agreement under which the vehicles remain the property of Einride, which also operates and manages them. It marks an important step toward more electrified and sustainable plant logistics at Lorenz.

On November 4, 2026, Lorenz and Einride jointly presented the project at the Neunburg vorm Wald site for the first time. Invited guests experienced the new logistics solution firsthand and saw the autonomous vehicles operating as part of the plant's day-to-day operations.

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The Company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model of Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

About Lorenz

Lorenz is an independent, family-owned company and one of the leading producers in the European snack market, employing around 3,000 people. Its diverse product portfolio includes potato chips, peanut curls, pretzel sticks, crackers, and nuts. With well-known brands such as Crunchips, Curly, Saltletts, NicNac's, and Naturals, Lorenz brings together great taste and enjoyment for memorable snacking moments. Drawing on more than 130 years of experience, Lorenz continues to think ahead, acting for the long term and taking responsibility for its employees, society, and the quality of its products.

Media contacts

Einride

Christina Zander

press@einride.tech

www.einride.tech

Lorenz

Kathrin Urbach, Lorenz Holding GmbH

Phone: +49 6102 293 419

Email: kathrin.urbach@lbsnacks.com

Christina Viebranz-Deisner, ease PR

Phone: +49 174 3649021

Email: cviebranz@easepr.de

www.lorenz-snacks.de

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d717ce34-956f-4020-aace-67798e73694d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceb2067f-daea-4c4d-9d9e-f43fdf5b6ef3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7202a1c5-196d-48b0-b9e1-368da6ba0694