Wayvia and Euronics Partner to Connect Brands, Independent Retailers and Shoppers Across 36 Markets

Partnership enables brands to link digital product discovery to more than 6,500 trusted stores and online retailers across the Euronics network, giving shoppers an easy path to purchase and the freedom to buy where they choose

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayvia , the omnicommerce enablement leader, today announced a partnership with Euronics International , one of the world's largest consumer electronics retail groups, to build a more connected digital shopping ecosystem for brands, Euronics' retailers and the consumers they serve. The partnership will enable brands to directly connect shoppers who discover products on their websites to more than 6,500 stores and online retailers across the Euronics network, which spans 36 markets in Europe and Asia.

The deal creates value at every step of the shopping journey. Through Wayvia's Where to Buy technology, brands can connect digital product discovery with the retailers that carry their products, providing a direct path to conversion. The partnership helps strengthen relationships between brands and retailers by ensuring that consumers who discover products on a manufacturer's website can easily find those products through their preferred retail partner.

"Euronics is one of the most trusted names in consumer electronics retail, and millions of customers rely on its members for the technology that's now central to all our lives," said Anthony Ferry, co-founder and CEO of Wayvia. "Through this partnership, we are helping to build the digital ecosystem that brands and Euronics retailers need to grow in an increasingly complex environment where consumer journeys are becoming ever more personalized."

The agreement builds on a relationship that has grown over the past five years, during which Wayvia has worked with Euronics across all of its regions.

"The consumer electronics market is more competitive than ever, and today's consumers expect and deserve a seamless journey from product discovery to purchase," said John Olsen, CEO of Euronics International. "Our partnership with Wayvia creates a stronger connection between brands, our members and consumers. Our retailers are a key part of brands' go-to-market strategies, combining omnichannel capabilities with trusted advice, local expertise and a compelling in-store experience. By connecting brand websites with this retail network, we can make the consumer journey more seamless while supporting both our members and our suppliers. We have always believed that suppliers, retailers and technology partners achieve the most when they work together."

Wayvia's technology integrates Euronics' product feeds and, where available, local store availability data, enabling shoppers to identify retailers that stock the products they discover on brand websites and choose where to purchase. Through its retail intelligence capabilities, Wayvia also provides visibility into referral traffic and conversions, helping Euronics and its members better understand how digital product discovery translates into sales.

Looking ahead, Wayvia and Euronics will deepen their partnership by expanding sales data sharing across Euronics members and extending local in-store availability to more markets. Together, the two companies aim to turn more consumer intent into sales opportunities for Euronics members while providing the choice shoppers expect, wherever their shopping journey begins.

About Wayvia

Wayvia is the global leader in omnicommerce data and brand enablement. By connecting shopper and retail intelligence across every channel, brands gain deeper insight into consumer behavior and unlock new opportunities to improve the path to purchase, whether through offsite media, onsite experiences or agentic commerce. Backed by the world's largest network of retailer and media partnerships, Wayvia offers brands the retail intelligence to power analytics, optimize shopping journeys and enable AI solutions. For more information, please visit wayvia.com .

About Euronics International

Euronics International is the leading global retail network for consumer electronics, representing more than 6,000 independent retailers in over 30 countries. With a history spanning over three decades, Euronics continues to pioneer customer-focused retail strategies, setting new benchmarks in the consumer electronics industry.

Media Contact

SamsonPR for Wayvia

wayvia@samsonpr.com