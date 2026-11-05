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WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 19:17
472,00 Euro
+0,21 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
466,00472,0009:59
467,00472,0009:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 08:45 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hufvudstaden AB: Hufvudstaden is assigned an A3 credit rating by Moody's with a stable outlook

Moody's has today assigned Hufvudstaden its first long-term credit rating of A3 with a stable outlook. The rating is underpinned by the company's exceptional asset quality, its strong position in Sweden's prime office and premium retail markets, combined with its long track record of rental growth and modestly leveraged capital structure.

"We are proud to have received the credit rating and view it as recognition of the long-term efforts that have contributed to Hufvudstaden's strong financial position. The rating further enhances our funding diversification and supports our long-term objective of maintaining a stable and sustainable financing structure," says Åsa Roslund, Vice President and CFO of Hufvudstaden.

Stockholm, November 5, 2026

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ)

Questions will be answered by:

Anders Nygren President and Åsa Roslund, Vice President and CFO, telephone +46 (0)8-762 90 00.

Hufvudstaden
+46 8 762 90 00
info@hufvudstaden.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.