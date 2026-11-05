Hufvudstaden AB: Hufvudstaden is assigned an A3 credit rating by Moody's with a stable outlook

Moody's has today assigned Hufvudstaden its first long-term credit rating of A3 with a stable outlook. The rating is underpinned by the company's exceptional asset quality, its strong position in Sweden's prime office and premium retail markets, combined with its long track record of rental growth and modestly leveraged capital structure.

"We are proud to have received the credit rating and view it as recognition of the long-term efforts that have contributed to Hufvudstaden's strong financial position. The rating further enhances our funding diversification and supports our long-term objective of maintaining a stable and sustainable financing structure," says Åsa Roslund, Vice President and CFO of Hufvudstaden.

Stockholm, November 5, 2026

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ)

Questions will be answered by:

Anders Nygren President and Åsa Roslund, Vice President and CFO, telephone +46 (0)8-762 90 00.

Hufvudstaden

+46 8 762 90 00

info@hufvudstaden.se