Hufvudstaden AB: Interim Report January - September 2026

Rent revenue from property management was SEK 1,822 million (1,820), an increase

of 3 per cent. The Group's net revenue totalled SEK 2,468 million (2,425).

of 3 per cent. The Group's net revenue totalled SEK 2,468 million (2,425). The Group's gross profit increased by 6 per cent, totalling SEK 1,288 million (1,214).

The fair value of the property holdings was SEK 49,0 billion (48.1 at year-end).

Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 151 million

(-242) for the period.

(-242) for the period. Net result for the period was SEK 908 million (527).

Comments from Hufvudstaden's President, Anders Nygren.

"Hufvudstaden's operations continued to develop positively, and gross profit increased by 6 per cent. Activity in the letting market remains stable in our central districts for both office and retail premises.

Our rental vacancy rate, excluding development projects, decreased to 4.5 per cent compared with

5.1 per cent at year-end. Our focus on letting is yielding positive results, particularly in the retail sector, where we now have low retail vacancies in all business areas.

During the quarter, the new street environment in Bibliotekstan was completed, a collaborative project between Hufvudstaden, the City of Stockholm and other property owners. The result is a more coherent, accessible and welcoming urban environment that enhances the attractiveness of the entire area.

Kvarteret Johanna in Gothenburg has opened, and more and more tenants are moving in. These include the premium kitchen manufacturer Kvänum, which has a showroom and office space in our carefully renovated townhouse. Our own Cecil Coworking concept has also opened in the block, and Vinge has moved into its new office premises. In Stockholm, we began the extension and expansion of Orgelpipan 7 near the Central Station, where we are creating approximately 5,300 square meters of additional modern, high-quality office space."

Stockholm, November 5, 2026

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ)

Questions can be answered by:

Anders Nygren, President, and Åsa Roslund, Vice President and CFO,

telephone +46 8 762 90 00.

Appendix: Interim Report January - September 2026

The information in this Interim Report is information that Hufvudstaden AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published under the auspices of the above contact persons on November 5, 2026 at 12:15 CET.

Hufvudstaden

+46 8 762 90 00

info@hufvudstaden.se