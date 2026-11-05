Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SG

WKN: A3D68K | ISIN: CH1256740924 | Ticker-Symbol: SUV
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 21:30
113,70 Euro
-0,31 % -0,35
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,75114,2010:00
113,95114,0009:59
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 09:12 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK ahead on carbon accounting: findings from the first global Carbon Footprint Radar published by Sami part of SGS group, in collaboration with SGS, HEC Paris, EDF and SEPA

UK ahead on carbon accounting: findings from the first global Carbon Footprint Radar published by Sami part of SGS group, in collaboration with SGS, HEC Paris, EDF and SEPA

PARIS, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UK companies record the highest rate of carbon footprint measurement of all regions studied, according to the first edition of the Carbon Footprint Radar, published by Sami, part of SGS group, in collaboration with SGS, HEC Paris, EDF and SEPA.

UK focus

  • Leadership: 53.1% cite leadership engagement as a driver, second only to France, a sign that UK maturity is closely tied to top-down conviction.
  • AI: 40.0% already use AI in carbon management, behind only Asia (43.2%) and far ahead of the rest of Europe (24.5%).

The global picture

Even as regulatory pressure eases, with the EU's Omnibus I directive cutting the CSRD's scope by roughly 80%, carbon accounting keeps gaining ground worldwide:

  • Measurement: 67.7% of companies have completed a carbon footprint assessment, and for nearly two thirds of them it is now an annual exercise.
  • Scope 3: supplier data is the leading obstacle, cited by 77.5% of respondents regardless of company size or experience.
  • Action: only 41.9% have a formal transition plan, and 43.1% don't yet formally engage their suppliers on carbon.
  • Benefits: Among the 307 companies reporting benefits, brand image comes first (49.5%), far ahead of cost reduction (25.4%). Separately, 56.4% of respondents have not yet assessed the economic impact of their carbon efforts.

"Carbon accounting is no longer an end point dictated by regulation; it is a journey companies pursue out of conviction. Persuasion remains a real challenge, particularly for companies that have yet to take the plunge, but for those already measuring, the challenge now is to equip that maturity: on Scope 3, on products, on verification", says Tanguy Robert, co-founder and co-CEO of Sami.

About Sami

Founded in 2020, Sami is a French scale-up that supports companies in their low-carbon transition and ESG management, through dedicated software and an expert consulting team.

Press contacts

nuria.rivaya@lyrconsulting.co +33 7 88 56 79 96
laure.schlagdenhauffen@lyrconsulting.co +33 6 30 11 97 50

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-ahead-on-carbon-accounting--findings-from-the-first-global-carbon-footprint-radar-published-by-sami-part-of-sgs-group-in-collaboration-with-sgs-hec-paris-edf-and-sepa-302929435.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.