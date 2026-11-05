UK ahead on carbon accounting: findings from the first global Carbon Footprint Radar published by Sami part of SGS group, in collaboration with SGS, HEC Paris, EDF and SEPA

PARIS, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UK companies record the highest rate of carbon footprint measurement of all regions studied, according to the first edition of the Carbon Footprint Radar, published by Sami, part of SGS group, in collaboration with SGS, HEC Paris, EDF and SEPA.

UK focus

Leadership: 53.1% cite leadership engagement as a driver, second only to France, a sign that UK maturity is closely tied to top-down conviction.

53.1% cite leadership engagement as a driver, second only to France, a sign that UK maturity is closely tied to top-down conviction. AI: 40.0% already use AI in carbon management, behind only Asia (43.2%) and far ahead of the rest of Europe (24.5%).

The global picture

Even as regulatory pressure eases, with the EU's Omnibus I directive cutting the CSRD's scope by roughly 80%, carbon accounting keeps gaining ground worldwide:

Measurement: 67.7% of companies have completed a carbon footprint assessment, and for nearly two thirds of them it is now an annual exercise.

67.7% of companies have completed a carbon footprint assessment, and for nearly two thirds of them it is now an annual exercise. Scope 3: supplier data is the leading obstacle, cited by 77.5% of respondents regardless of company size or experience.

supplier data is the leading obstacle, cited by 77.5% of respondents regardless of company size or experience. Action: only 41.9% have a formal transition plan, and 43.1% don't yet formally engage their suppliers on carbon.

only 41.9% have a formal transition plan, and 43.1% don't yet formally engage their suppliers on carbon. Benefits: Among the 307 companies reporting benefits, brand image comes first (49.5%), far ahead of cost reduction (25.4%). Separately, 56.4% of respondents have not yet assessed the economic impact of their carbon efforts.

"Carbon accounting is no longer an end point dictated by regulation; it is a journey companies pursue out of conviction. Persuasion remains a real challenge, particularly for companies that have yet to take the plunge, but for those already measuring, the challenge now is to equip that maturity: on Scope 3, on products, on verification", says Tanguy Robert, co-founder and co-CEO of Sami.

About Sami

Founded in 2020, Sami is a French scale-up that supports companies in their low-carbon transition and ESG management, through dedicated software and an expert consulting team.

Press contacts

nuria.rivaya@lyrconsulting.co +33 7 88 56 79 96

laure.schlagdenhauffen@lyrconsulting.co +33 6 30 11 97 50

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-ahead-on-carbon-accounting--findings-from-the-first-global-carbon-footprint-radar-published-by-sami-part-of-sgs-group-in-collaboration-with-sgs-hec-paris-edf-and-sepa-302929435.html