Cadeler, a key partner in offshore wind transportation and installation, has opened a new office in Rotterdam, strengthening its presence in one of Europe's leading maritime and offshore wind hubs. The office will house operations, engineering and technical teams supporting the company's activities in the Netherlands and beyond.

With its established maritime and offshore industry cluster, Rotterdam provides access to specialist expertise, industry partners and an extensive network of maritime services. The new office strengthens Cadeler's local presence and supports closer collaboration across its operations and projects.

The Rotterdam opening comes as Cadeler continues to broaden its capabilities across the offshore wind value chain. In recent years, the company has developed its full-scope foundation transport and installation capabilities and enhanced its operations and maintenance offering. These services build on its existing fleet of 11 jack-up offshore wind installation vessels, providing capacity and flexibility across a growing range of offshore wind activities.

International expertise, local presence

Establishing a permanent presence in Rotterdam enables Cadeler to engage more effectively with the local offshore wind community, while drawing on the company's international expertise and growing global organisation.

Karel Wagner, VP Head of Asset Development General Manager NL, said: "Our office and people are already up and running in Rotterdam. Through this office we can strengthen our maritime, operations, engineering and technical teams and work even more closely with our local partners and even more directly on our projects in the Netherlands and across Europe."

A new base, closer connections

Rotterdam is Cadeler's fifth global office, joining Copenhagen, Vejle, Norwich and Taipei in a network supporting the delivery of offshore wind projects worldwide.

About Cadeler:

Cadeler A/S (Cadeler) is a global leader in offshore wind turbine transport and installation. The company owns and operates the industry's largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and is expanding its capabilities into full-scope foundation transport and installation, as well as operations maintenance. With its modern fleet and depth of expertise across onshore and offshore operations, Cadeler supports the safe, efficient and reliable delivery of offshore wind projects worldwide. Cadeler is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR) and the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR). For more information, please visit www.cadeler.com.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Cadeler Press Office:

press@cadeler.com

Mikkel Gleerup

CEO, Cadeler

+45 3246 3102

mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com

Alexander Simmonds

EVP CLO, Cadeler

+44 7376 174172

alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com