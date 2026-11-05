DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (USHY) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.2558 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 706439 CODE: USHY ISIN: LU1435356XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LEI Code: 213800AHCNYOPPST5889 Sequence No.: 448625 EQS News ID: 2428898 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)