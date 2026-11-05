DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD (CU2U) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD DEALING DATE: 04-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 956.3003 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 192211 CODE: CU2U ISIN: LU1681042XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2U LEI Code: 549300XNMQWJFP5AXO77 Sequence No.: 448674 EQS News ID: 2428996 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)