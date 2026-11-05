Solid-state batteries (SSBs) remain far from mainstream adoption in battery energy storage systems (BESS), as their potential benefits have yet to outweigh high costs, manufacturing challenges and limited commercial experience. Although they promise improved safety, higher energy density and potentially longer lifetimes, grid-scale storage has different priorities from electric vehicles. For BESS applications, affordability, cycle life, reliability, safety and bankability are more important than energy density, making established lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries difficult to displace. SSBs ...

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