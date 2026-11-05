Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate, Sumitomo Life Insurance and Obayashi Corp. are implementing a green hydrogen production and power generation project at Shinagawa Intercity, a high-rise office and commercial complex in Tokyo's Minato ward. The project is the first to receive funding under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's support program for the practical implementation of green hydrogen production. The system uses electricity generated by rooftop solar panels to produce hydrogen through electrolysis. The hydrogen is stored using a hydrogen-absorbing alloy and subsequently converted into electricity ...

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