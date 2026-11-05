

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Nexi S.p.A. (NEXI.MI), an Italian digital payments company, Thursday reported a 1.1% increase in revenue to €2.678 billion for the first nine months of 2026 from €2.649 billion a year earlier.



EBITDA edged up 0.3% to €1.400 billion from €1.396 billion in the prior-year period.



Merchant Solutions, which accounted for approximately 57% of total revenue, recorded revenue of €1.524 billion, up 0.1% year-over- year. Issuing Solutions, representing around 33% of group revenue, reported a 2.4% increase in revenue to €872 million, while Digital Banking Solutions revenue rose 3% to €283 million.



For 2026, Nexi confirmed its outlook, expecting revenue growth broadly in line with 2025. EBITDA is expected to remain broadly stable in absolute terms following strategic investments.



In Milan, Nexi shares rose nearly 1% at €4.6810 on Thursday.



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