The global tablet market fell 23% year-over-year (YoY) to 32 million units in Q3 2026, marking its lowest shipment level in nearly three years, according to Omdia's latest research. The Middle East, China and Western Europe were the hardest-hit regions, experiencing sharper declines than the rest of the market.

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Worldwide tablet shipments, 1Q24 3Q26

"Following a 10% decline last quarter, the tablet market recorded another double-digit contraction in Q3," said Himani Mukka, Research Manager at Omdia. "As supply constraints intensify, tablets are increasingly taking a backseat in vendors' strategic priorities for 2026 and 2027. With supply conditions expected to tighten further next year, a meaningful recovery in the tablet market is unlikely before 2028."

Worldwide tablet shipments (market share and annual growth) Omdia PC Market Pulse: Q3 2026 Vendor Q3 2026

shipments Q3 2026

market share Q3 2025

shipments Q3 2025

market share Annual

growth Apple 11,581 36.0% 15,979 38.2% -27.5% Samsung 5,425 16.9% 6,929 16.6% -21.7% Lenovo 4,093 12.7% 3,658 8.7% 11.9% Xiaomi 2,346 7.3% 2,623 6.3% -10.6% Huawei 1,848 5.7% 3,243 7.8% -43.0% Others 6,897 21.4% 9,380 22.4% -26.5% Total 32,191 100.0% 41,813 100.0% -23.0% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Source: Omdia PC Horizon Service (sell-in shipments), November 2026

In 3Q26, Apple maintained its lead despite a 28% YoY decline in shipments. Its market share fell to 36% from 38.2% a year earlier, as its shipments declined more sharply than the overall market.

Samsung remained in second place, shipping 5.4 million units, down 22 YoY, and capturing a 16.9% market share. Despite new tablet launches, the company continued to face pressure as component constraints weighed on shipment volumes.

As in Q2, Lenovo was the only top-five vendor to post growth, with shipments increasing 12% YoY to 4.1 million units. Its market share climbed to 12.7%, up from 8.7% a year earlier, marking the largest share increase among vendors this quarter. While detachable shipments declined sharply year on year, slate tablets drove overall growth, supported by stronger sell-in across all regions except Europe and Latin America.

Xiaomi ranked fourth, shipping 2.3 million tablets, down 11% year on year. Its market share rose modestly to 7.3%, supported by a strong quarter in Latin America.

Huawei rounded out the top five with 1.8 million units, recording the steepest decline among the leading vendors at 43% year on year. Despite the overall downturn, the vendor continued to register growth in CEE and APAC this quarter.

Mukka added, "We have seen several major tablet launches in the back half of the year, including Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S12 series, Apple's OLED-equipped iPad mini, and Xiaomi's Pad 9 series. Huawei, HONOR, OnePlus and realme have also introduced new models recently. However, these launches have done little to stimulate consumer demand amid challenging market conditions."

"Persistent supply constraints are also limiting vendors' ability to deliver meaningful specification upgrades, leaving fewer compelling differences between new models and their predecessors. As a result, consumers are increasingly expected to delay purchases until more substantial improvements become available."

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

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Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: Fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com