KBRA releases its recap of the European Structured Finance Symposium, held in London on 3 November 2026. The symposium featured a fireside chat with KBRA European Macro Strategist Gordon Kerr, exploring the expanding role of private credit and asset-backed finance in Europe. Discussions considered the evolving relationship between banks and private capital as resilient but modest economic growth, regulatory developments, and geopolitical uncertainty shape the outlook for 2027.

The recap also highlights resilient European collateralised loan obligation issuance despite challenging arbitrage conditions, shifting investor demand and funding conditions in UK residential mortgage-backed securities, and broadly stable UK consumer credit performance. Panellists also explored the potential for European fibre securitisation as networks mature, alongside the operational and structural considerations that could influence the market's development.

Click here to view the report.

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KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the US, EU, UK, and Japan. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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