305,000 professionals, 8,000 exhibitors and 192 countries and regions represented: SIAL Paris reaffirms its role as a global platform for influence, business and food innovation.

Held under the High Patronage of the President of the French Republic, SIAL Paris closed its doors on October 21 after five days that made Paris the centre of gravity for the global food industry. A meeting of G7 Agriculture Ministers, India as Country of Honour and food sovereignty were among the defining highlights of this edition.

SIAL Paris, where nations come together

Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and shifting international trade dynamics, SIAL Paris reinforced its role as a platform for international dialogue. On October 19, a high-level meeting dedicated to food security and sovereignty brought together Agriculture Ministers and G7 representatives, alongside European Commissioner Christophe Hansen. More than 100 diplomatic and international delegations attended the event.

This international outlook was also reflected in the participation of India, the Country of Honour, with approximately 150 exhibitors, demonstrating the show's ability to support the evolving dynamics of global food trade.

SIAL Paris, where business opportunities become reality

With 72% international visitors, SIAL Paris reaffirmed its position as a major business accelerator. Visitors represented €100 billion in purchasing power, while more than 15,000 business meetings were organised through AI-powered matchmaking tools.

France, the second-largest exhibiting country with over 600 companies, benefited from a strategic platform to access new markets. As the flagship event of SIAL Network, SIAL Paris connects food markets worldwide.

SIAL Paris, where tomorrow's food is created

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, SIAL Innovation achieved a record edition, with more than 2,750 products presented and 775 selected, reflecting evolving consumer expectations for sensory pleasure, functional health benefits and snacking. More than 650 start-ups and the CSR initiatives of SIAL for Change highlighted the industry's dynamism.

As a unique market observatory, SIAL Paris also provided valuable insights into the sector's transformation. The SIAL Insights 2026 report, identifying ten major trends, the SIAL Summits and new areas such as StrEat Lab, dedicated to street food, highlighted rapidly evolving food habits and consumer behaviours.

Looking ahead to 2028

In October 2028, SIAL Paris will continue its growth across two venues, Paris Nord Villepinte and Paris Le Bourget, further strengthening its position as a strategic global meeting point for the food industry.

About SIAL Paris

Since 1964, SIAL Paris has been the world's largest trade fair dedicated to the agri-food industry. Held every two years, it brings together professionals and key players in the sector to explore trends, showcase innovations and develop business opportunities on an international scale

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Contacts:

Press

Head of International Communications

pamela.themonis@comexposium.com

sial@14septembre.com