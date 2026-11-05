The investment strengthens the company's Global Inhalation Center of Excellence that also includes a dedicated facility in Cambridge.

Building on the 2025 acquisition of Vectura Group Ltd., which added critical inhalation capabilities to the company's existing suite of drug delivery devices, this Chippenham expansion enables Phillips Medisize to leverage its global footprint to accelerate innovation and significantly grow its inhalation revenue.

Pharmaceutical customers addressing complex conditions such as Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), along with non-respiratory diseases affecting millions worldwide, rely on the company's extensive inhalation combination product development expertise and its ability to scale device manufacturing globally.

Phillips Medisize, a Molex company and a leader in the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of pharmaceutical drug delivery, in vitro diagnostic and medtech devices, today announced an investment to acquire the complete footprint of its Chippenham site. Together with its Cambridge location, the newly acquired facility strengthens the company's Global Inhalation Center of Excellence (COE) and provides additional capacity to support projected business growth.

Following the acquisition of Vectura Group Ltd., the combined capabilities are driving growth as expanded inhalation expertise and Phillips Medisize's global footprint create new opportunities to innovate, scale and serve customers. The Chippenham footprint of 58,963 square meters (about 634,670 square feet) on approximately 3.41 acres provides Phillips Medisize with long-term operational control to broaden drug-device combination product formulation development for both early and late-phase clinical trial supplies manufacturing. This acquisition supports an anticipated growing pipeline of complex inhaled small molecule and biologic therapies. Industry data from AlphaSense indicates the market for inhalation and nasal drug delivery devices is experiencing robust growth. This expansion is driven by broadening respiratory drug pipelines and a structural shift toward outsourcing the development of complex combination products.

"With our inhalation revenue projected to grow substantially over the next five years, securing this full site ensures we have the dedicated talent, laboratories and cleanroom capacity required to support pharmaceutical companies from early-stage feasibility all the way through commercial scale-up," said Charlie Schumacher, vice president of inhalation therapies at Phillips Medisize. "Since the Vectura acquisition, we are tracking ahead of schedule on our growth model and are confident in our trajectory. This expansion in Chippenham reinforces our momentum and ensures proven technical expertise and manufacturing continuity for our customers worldwide."

The combined Chippenham and Cambridge locations serve as the company's dedicated Global Inhalation COE. Across both facilities, Phillips Medisize provides end-to-end combination product development and manufacturing capabilities for small molecules, biologics and generic products.

"We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support and positive reception we continue to receive from our customers and the broader respiratory industry following the Vectura acquisition," said Sandy Munro, chief inhalation scientist at Phillips Medisize. "Our team is absolutely delighted to be where we should be, back at industry conferences and on the podium sharing our latest research. We remain deeply committed to advancing the science in our field to bring more effective inhalation therapies to patients across the world, including those dealing with complex and challenging diseases like Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)."

The Global Inhalation COE supports all major inhalation formats, including dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and nebulizers. These device platforms are backed by comprehensive pharmaceutical development services encompassing powder and liquid formulation expertise. This includes advanced particle engineering via spray drying and powder blending at a broad range of scale, alongside full analytical testing, technical transfer and clinical trial supply manufacturing.

Beyond the inhalation COE, Phillips Medisize offers customers a fully integrated global network featuring 30 locations across North America, Europe and Asia, with 23 production facilities and seven R&D innovation centers. Having supported more than 200 product launches and 150 drug delivery programs over the past five years, Phillips Medisize provides the proven capability required to bring complex therapies from development to commercialization.

About Phillips Medisize

Phillips Medisize, a Molex company, collaborates with leading pharmaceutical, medical technology and in vitro diagnostic companies to design, engineer and manufacture lifesaving innovations. A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Phillips Medisize leverages its 60 years of expertise and globally renowned capabilities to collaborate with customers to deliver products and solutions that annually help millions of patients, healthcare professionals and individuals live healthier, more productive lives. For more information, visit www.phillipsmedisize.com.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

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