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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 10:48 Uhr
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Taiwantrade.com: Taiwantrade Launches ASTRA, an AI Sourcing Assistant for Connecting Global Buyers with Taiwanese Suppliers

Taiwantrade Launches ASTRA, an AI Sourcing Assistant for Connecting Global Buyers with Taiwanese Suppliers

TAIPEI, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwantrade, a leading B2B platform for sourcing from Taiwan, has launched ASTRA, a new AI-powered sourcing assistant that helps international buyers find the right Taiwanese suppliers through a simple, conversational experience.

Instead of relying on exact keywords or manually comparing countless product listings, buyers can simply describe their sourcing needs-even in a long or complex business request. ASTRA interprets complex requirements, recommends matching products and suppliers, and streamlines the process from inquiry to discovery.

Three capabilities make sourcing simpler:

  • Semantic Search: Understands natural-language requests, including product specifications and applications, and provides recommendations with matching rationales.
  • Smart Recommendation: Uses multi-round conversations to help buyers clarify requirements, explore sourcing options, and identify suitable products and suppliers.
  • Automated RFQ: Converts confirmed requirements into a structured Request for Quotation (RFQ), which buyers can review and send to matched suppliers with one click.

Built on Trusted Trade Data

ASTRA combines AI-powered semantic analysis with Taiwantrade's structured database of Taiwanese suppliers and their offers, helping international buyers identify advantages and source products conveniently from Taiwan.

By bringing product discovery, intelligent recommendations, and RFQ generation together, ASTRA makes sourcing from Taiwan more intuitive and efficient.

About Taiwantrade

Taiwantrade is a leading B2B platform for sourcing from Taiwan, operated by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). With 70,000+ quality supplier members and over 660,000 product catalogs, Taiwantrade connects buyers to reliable Taiwanese suppliers and industries, offering efficient sourcing services for global buyers. (Ad by TITA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwantrade-launches-astra-an-ai-sourcing-assistant-for-connecting-global-buyers-with-taiwanese-suppliers-302930282.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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