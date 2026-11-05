Asper.ai acquires Pricing One's RGM expertise and key assets to Strengthen Its Agentic RGM Platform and Expand its European Presence

The acquisition combines Asper's agentic AI capabilities with Pricing One's deep RGM expertise, 650+ proven commercial execution plans and experienced practitioners, helping CPG companies unlock the potential for 6-8% incremental top- and bottom-line growth.

NEW YORK and GENEVA, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asper.ai, a Fractal company and an agentic RGM platform for consumer goods growth, today announced the acquisition of key talent and assets of Pricing One, the Geneva-based revenue growth management (RGM) strategy and consulting firm.

The deal further advances Asper's AI capabilities and practitioner experience with Pricing One's deep RGM consulting expertise and proven commercial methodologies. Pricing One's analytics engine - Consumer Willingness to Pay and Pricing Power Drivers - and its library of execution plans will be codified into Asper's agentic layer, enriching its AI agents with the knowledge and judgment needed to address complex CPG commercial decisions. The acquisition also expands Asper's presence in Europe and strengthens its ability to serve customers globally.

Asper's platform today supports pricing, promotion and trade investment decisions covering more than $60 billion in revenue for leading consumer goods companies across five geographies. Over the last 12 months, Asper has worked with 20+ consumer goods companies and built technology and ecosystem partnerships with Microsoft, SAP and Databricks.

Founded by veteran P&G revenue management leaders, Pricing One brings two decades of practitioner heritage: the proprietary Triple Win RGM methodology, a delivery library spanning 30+ markets, and experts trusted by category-leading CPG companies worldwide.

"Consultants have spent decades building judgment, while platforms have spent the last few years building intelligence. The winners in RGM will be those who combine deep commercial expertise with powerful technology," said Mohit Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Asper.ai. "By bringing these capabilities together, we believe Asper is uniquely differentiated in the industry. Our ambition is to make agentic RGM the operating standard for the industry, powering growth decisions for 100+ of the world's leading consumer goods companies."

What the combination delivers for customers:

One partner from strategy to execution - an Agentic RGM platform, backed by seasoned practitioners who know how to turn commercial insights into growth.

- an Agentic RGM platform, backed by seasoned practitioners who know how to turn commercial insights into growth. Decades of expertise, built into the AI - Pricing One's 650+ proven execution plans and proprietary RGM methodologies are codified into Asper's agentic platform, bringing proven commercial thinking to every customer.

- Pricing One's 650+ proven execution plans and proprietary RGM methodologies are codified into Asper's agentic platform, bringing proven commercial thinking to every customer. Global expertise delivered locally - an expanded network of RGM practitioners across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, supporting customers with local market knowledge and global expertise.

- an expanded network of RGM practitioners across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, supporting customers with local market knowledge and global expertise. Accelerate RGM maturity across your teams - through practitioner-led engagements and the RGM Academy, building lasting RGM capabilities and enabling teams to make better commercial decisions.

"The future of Revenue Growth Management is not just about smarter technology - it is about transforming how businesses grow," said Ji-Hoon Dierckx, Co-founder & CEO of Pricing One. "By joining forces with Asper, we are bringing together the power of AI and deep commercial expertise to turn intelligence into action. Together, we want to break down silos, put commercial teams at the centre of decision-making and embed new capabilities that drive lasting business impact. This is about moving beyond the promise of AI to making intelligent, profitable growth a reality."

"This is an investment in a business and a mission we believe in deeply," said Nalina Ranka, Chief Financial Officer, Asper.ai and Client Partner, Fractal. "Pricing One brings the people and the expertise that make Asper stronger for every customer it serves, and we are committed to backing that growth for the long term. The combination also reflects Fractal's focus on bringing together AI and deep domain expertise to solve complex business challenges and deliver measurable impact for clients."

"The hardest part of agentic AI isn't the technology, it's equipping the agents with the knowledge and expertise of how great commercial decisions are actually made," said Samer Gabr, Co-founder & Chief of Product, Pricing One. "Inside Asper's agentic layer, our commercial frameworks, RGM engine and decades of practitioner judgment become an integral part of the intelligence available to every customer, in every market, every day."

The Pricing One team across Geneva, Dubai and Singapore joins Asper with immediate effect and will operate as Asper's global practitioner delivery and enablement arm, serving customers worldwide and deepening Asper's GDPR-aligned, locally delivered presence in Europe.

About Asper.ai

Asper.ai, a Fractal company, helps consumer goods companies make the decisions that grow revenue and profit. Its agentic RGM platform brings AI to those decisions, across pricing, promotions, pack-price, trade, mix and demand forecasting, so teams make them sharper and faster. Asper works with leading consumer goods companies across North America, LATAM, UK, Europe and Asia. In 2025, Fractal made a $20 million strategic investment to accelerate Asper's global expansion and innovation.

About Pricing One

Founded in Geneva in 2020 by veteran P&G revenue-management leaders, Pricing One is a revenue growth management strategy and consulting firm serving consumer goods category leaders across 30+ markets from Geneva, Dubai and Singapore. Its proprietary Triple Win RGM methodology aligns outcomes for consumers, manufacturers and retailers, delivered through productized consulting, an integrated analytics engine and a capability-building academy.

About Fractal

Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL) is an enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise. Fractal builds AI models, platforms and products, and engineers them into the critical decisions of Fortune 500 organizations. Fractal's strategy is focused on three pillars: AIT, which rebuilds business workflows and decisions with AI; AIF, which builds the trusted, governed data and knowledge layer that enterprise AI reasons with; and AIW, which helps organizations redesign work, develop AI-ready talent, and build the capabilities needed for the AI-native enterprise. All three pillars are powered by Cogentiq, Fractal's flagship agentic AI platform.

With over 6,000 professionals across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Fractal partners with business leaders to drive competitive differentiation for their organizations by embedding AI into critical decisions across business functions and industry verticals.

Fractal invests more than 6% of its revenue in AI R&D, and its research team builds its own models, including the Fathom reasoning models. Fractal was selected under the IndiaAI Mission to build a large reasoning model for India. Its models and products include Vaidya.ai, whose Vaidya 2.0 model was the first to score above 50 on OpenAI's HealthBench (hard), and PiEvolve. Fractal also incubated and spun out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader focused on the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke. Fractal's businesses also include Asper.ai (a Revenue Growth Management product for CPG companies) and Analytics Vidhya (an Ed-tech platform).

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