Finshape launches Agentic DBOS: agentic AI already supporting digital banking projects

PRAGUE, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finshape has launched Agentic DBOS (ADBOS), adding agentic AI to its established Digital Bank Operating System (DBOS). The solution helps banks analyse, design, develop, test and launch digital services faster, while helping them understand customer needs, deliver hyper-personalised interactions and improve customer servicing.

ADBOS is already in use, including in projects for OTP Group. Finshape's delivery team uses ADBOS agents in its daily work, and the first digital application developed with their support is now in production. In recent Finshape projects, initial production versions of digital services went live in 6-7 months using ADBOS, compared with 9-12 months for comparable MVPs developed previously.

Banks can benefit from faster delivery, better user and customer experiences, lower servicing costs and new revenue opportunities. But in a highly regulated industry, AI must be predictable, auditable and firmly under banks' control. ADBOS builds on DBOS, used by more than 100 banks worldwide, and Finshape's three decades of banking expertise. Its AI agents work with banking platforms already in place.

"ADBOS marks a turning point for Finshape and for our clients. It's a new way for banks to build, launch and scale digital experiences, faster and smarter than ever before. Banks don't need another layer of technology. They need a foundation built for what comes next. ADBOS is that foundation. It gives banks the speed, intelligence and control to compete on their own terms."

- Neil Budd, CEO, Finshape

"The project is progressing at a strong pace, and the close cooperation between our teams has played an important role in that. We are happy with the way we are working together and with the results delivered so far, and we look forward to building on this momentum."

- András Sebok, CIO, OTP Bank

About Finshape

Finshape provides digital banking solutions backed by more than 36 years of experience. Its 600-plus employees support 116 banking clients across 44 countries, helping financial institutions accelerate digital transformation, improve operational efficiency and strengthen digital customer interactions.

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