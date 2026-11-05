Glo Tanning Opens in Tempe With Red Light Therapy, Skincare and More

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Tempe, Arizona, on November 7, bringing its signature mix of wellness, skincare, and tanning services to Tempe Marketplace.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Jamie Adams, who is focused on bringing Glo's broader wellness and self-care experience to Tempe while building a strong local team and becoming part of one of the area's most active shopping and lifestyle destinations.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With more than 130 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a wellness-focused business model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"What excites us about Tempe is the opportunity to introduce more people to the full Glo experience," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "Guests can come in for tanning, red light therapy, skincare, or wellness services and experience an elevated approach to self-care. That breadth of experience is what has helped Glo become the premier destination for modern wellness and self-care."

Location:

1900 E. Rio Salado Pkwy, Suite 160

Tempe, AZ 85281

Tempe Marketplace

Contact Information:

Glo Tanning PR Team

pr@glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-opens-in-tempe-with-red-light-therapy-skincare-and-m-1246539