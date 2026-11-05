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GR

WKN: A42NU8 | ISIN: CA36171B4091 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Rohstoffe
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ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 11:02 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Control and Direction of Additional Securities of GGL Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Strategic Metals Ltd. ("Strategic"), a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta the common shares of which are listed on Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange, announces the acquisition of 1,000,000 post-consolidated shares of GGL Resources Corp. ("GGL") on October 21, 2026 pursuant to a Property Option Agreement between Strategic and GGL dated July 20, 2026, pursuant to which GGL has the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in Strategic's Hopper, Kluane, Batt and Moraine mineral properties all located in southwestern Yukon Territory.

Prior to acquiring these 1,000,000 common shares of GGL, Strategic held 7,917,388 common shares of GGL, representing 30.35% of the 26,089,380 common shares of GGL then issued and outstanding. Strategic currently holds 8,917,388 common shares of GGL, representing 32.92% of the 27,089,380 common shares of GGL currently issued and outstanding.

Strategic holds its shares in GGL for investment purposes and has no current plans or intentions which relate to, or would result in, acquiring additional shares of GGL, disposing of shares of GGL, or any of the other actions enumerated in Items (a) through (k) of Item 5 of Form 62-103F1 of National Instrument 62-103 - "The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues". Strategic may, from time to time in the future, depending on market conditions and its investment strategy, acquire additional securities of GGL in the open market or pursuant to privately negotiated transactions, sell all or a portion of its securities of GGL or take any of the other enumerated actions.

A copy of Strategic's Early Warning Report required to be filed by it in connection with its acquisition of control and direction of additional securities of GGL will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. and may be obtained from Strategic at the address set forth below:

Strategic Metals Ltd.
Suite 510 - 1100 Melville Street
Vancouver, B.C.
V6E 4A6

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, which also requires that Strategic file the Early Warning Report with each of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions containing information with respect to its securityholdings in GGL.

Early Warning Reports will be filed by Strategic in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 28 royalty interests, 8 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of over 70 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $5 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32% of Broden Mining Ltd., 32.92% of GGL Resources Corp., 28% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 15.5% of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and 13.23 % of Trifecta Gold Ltd. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc., a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently broke ground on its first low-carbon cementitious materials facility in Cleburne Texas following the closing of a US$124.5M financing.

On Behalf of the Board

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information
Strategic Metals Ltd.
W. Douglas Eaton
President and C.E.O.
Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries
Richard Drechsler
V.P. Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com
http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/strategic-metals-ltd.-announces-acquisition-of-control-and-direction-of-additiona-1247120

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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