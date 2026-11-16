Strategic Metals Ltd.: Strategic Metals Reports Promising Results From the Rusty and Ranch Projects

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its 2026 silver exploration programs at the Rusty and Ranch projects, located in central Yukon and northern British Columbia, respectively.

Both projects host high-grade silver mineralization, in different tectonic settings (Figure 1). Rusty lies in central Yukon, about 90 km east-northeast of Hecla Mining Company's Keno Hill silver district, among silver-lead-zinc deposits and occurrences that include the Blende Deposit, Cantex Mine Development Corp.'s North Rackla Project and Hecla's Ocelot silver-lead-zinc occurrence. The property is underlain by Paleoproterozoic and Mesoproterozoic sedimentary rocks deposited along the ancient western margin of North America and later intruded by gabbro sills of the Hart River intrusions. Ranch lies about 550 km to the south-southeast in northern British Columbia, within the Cassiar terrane, a displaced fragment of the North American margin. There, silver occurs with molybdenum and bismuth in veins related to the Cretaceous Cassiar Batholith, in the same district as Coeur Mining, Inc.'s Silvertip Mine, a silver-lead-zinc deposit.

Highlights

Rusty

The Camp View Vein has been extended about 160 m to the west, with mineralized vein samples now aligned along about 1.1 km of strike. The vein remains open to the west.

Selective samples from the Camp View Vein returned 356 g/t silver, 20.5% lead and 1.87% copper from a quartz vein breccia about 0.3 m wide; 112 g/t silver, 2.53% copper and 0.20 g/t gold from a quartz vein about 0.5 m wide; 134 g/t silver and 4.37% copper from a grab sample of quartz vein subcrop containing chalcopyrite; and 44.4 g/t silver and 1.04% copper from the westernmost sample.

from a quartz vein breccia about 0.3 m wide; from a quartz vein about 0.5 m wide; from a grab sample of quartz vein subcrop containing chalcopyrite; from the westernmost sample. Reconnaissance grab samples from float trains south of the Camp View Vein returned values up to 95.4 g/t silver, 1.59% copper and 1.95% lead, and represent new targets for follow-up.

Ranch

Mapping and sampling at the Ridge Zone outlined a sheeted silver-molybdenum-bismuth vein system over a known area about 230 m by 130 m.

Hand trenching returned 164 g/t silver over 2.0 m, including 466 g/t silver over 0.5 m.

Grab samples confirmed and extended high-grade silver-molybdenum veining approximately 200 m northwest of the trench, returning 100 to 320 g/t silver with up to 0.25% molybdenum.

Figure 1 - Rusty and Ranch project locations, along with tectonic assemblages of Yukon and British Columbia and other important silver mines, deposits and occurrences

Rusty

Strategic's 2026 program at Rusty consisted of geological mapping and prospecting in the northern part of the property. Rusty hosts numerous silver-rich zones, found on either side of an east-west fault that divides the property into two geological domains. The property surrounds a block of 12 claims, held by another party, which covers the Vera silver-lead-zinc deposit.

Historical diamond drilling in the northern domain focused on the Siltstone Zone, where intercepts include 1,008 g/t silver, 22.3% lead, 3.9% zinc and 2.6% copper over 5.4 m. Surface sampling by Strategic at undrilled zones has returned 16,945 g/t silver and 69.1% lead from a float sample at the Marco Zone, 4,420 g/t silver and 2.34% copper from a float sample southeast of the NW Ridge Zone, 171 g/t silver and 9.68% lead over 2.0 m from a chip sample across vein subcrop at the Candle Zone, and 1,914 g/t silver, 48.87% lead and 12.62% zinc over 0.42 m from chip samples at the Azure Zone. Hand trenching on the Camp View Vein in 2015 returned 303 g/t silver and 10.3% lead over a 0.6 m interval of narrow, galena-bearing quartz veins. Previous work characterized northern-domain mineralization as galena, sphalerite and lesser tetrahedrite, with rare chalcopyrite.

The 2026 crew concentrated on the Camp View Vein and the surrounding gabbro-sediment contacts. The 2026 results demonstrate that copper is a significant component of the vein system, which earlier work had described as containing only rare chalcopyrite (Figure 2). Sampling extended the Camp View Vein about 160 m west of the 2015 trenches, where selective samples returned 2.53% copper, 112 g/t silver and 0.20 g/t gold from a quartz vein about 0.5 m wide, and 356 g/t silver, 20.5% lead and 1.87% copper from an adjacent quartz vein breccia about 0.3 m wide. A 2026 grab sample of quartz vein subcrop from the central part of the vein returned 4.37% copper and 134 g/t silver from material containing disseminated chalcopyrite and malachite. Mineralized occurrences on the vein now line up over about 1.1 km of strike. These results suggest metal zoning along the vein, with copper most abundant near gabbro contacts. Samples collected in 2026 from narrow chalcopyrite-bearing veins in gabbro near the V-Zone and NE Ridge Zone, and from a copper-rich float train in a drainage south of the vein, highlight further copper mineralization beyond the Camp View Vein.

Figure 2 - Silver rock geochemistry at the Rusty Project

Ranch

Strategic's 2026 program at Ranch consisted of hand trenching, prospecting, geological mapping and soil sampling. The crew dug two hand trenches totalling 23.5 m and collected 46 rock samples. Earlier work at Ranch outlined three mineralized areas on the property: the Upland Plateau, Shoulder and Ridge zones.

Historical grab samples collected by Strategic from mineralized float at the felsenmeer-covered Upland Plateau have returned up to 3,130 g/t silver. Hand trenching in this zone, targeting five broad recessive gullies, has been inhibited by thick overburden; however, a 2005 hand trench at the adjacent Shoulder Zone exposed a mineralized vein and altered wallrock, which yielded 1,525 g/t silver over 1.5 m. At the Ridge Zone, a 2005 rock sample returned 140 g/t silver with 0.10% molybdenum, and selective samples collected in 2015 and 2022 about 100 m farther northwest returned up to 468 g/t silver.

The 2026 crew focused on the western Ridge Zone, where Trench 1 was excavated to follow up the 2005 rock sample and exposed a set of sheeted, colloform to crustiform quartz veins in granite beside a sheared contact with a 20 m wide quartz-feldspar porphyry dyke. Chip sampling returned 164 g/t silver over 2.0 m, including 466 g/t silver over 0.5 m, with elevated bismuth, molybdenum and lead, and a second interval of 30.4 g/t silver over 1.0 m at the porphyry contact (Figure 3). Prospecting 160 to 215 m northwest of Trench 1 found the same vein style in outcrop and subcrop, where grab samples returned up to 320 g/t silver and up to 0.25% molybdenum. Mapped veins strike northeast and dip moderately southeast, and 2026 samples above 30 g/t silver fall within an area about 130 m along strike and 230 m across strike. The close association of silver with bismuth and molybdenum, and the concentration of veining along the porphyry contact, point to an intrusion-related source for the mineralization. Trench 2, dug across a fault on the eastern ridge crest, returned background values.

Figure 3 - Silver rock geochemistry at the Ranch Project

Analytical work on the 2026 samples for both Rusty and Ranch was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. Samples were received in Whitehorse, Yukon, prepared in Langley, British Columbia, and analyzed in North Vancouver. All rock samples were analyzed for 36 elements by aqua regia digestion with inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry (ME-ICP41). Gold was determined by fire assay on a separate 30 gram charge using an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry finish (Au-ICP21). Silver, copper, lead and zinc results exceeding the upper reporting limit of ME-ICP41 were re-analyzed by ore-grade methods (Ag-/Cu-/Pb-/Zn-OG46) as required.

Results from programs completed before 2015 were obtained by previous operators, several of which are related to Strategic, and are historical in nature. Strategic's qualified person has reviewed the available reports and assay certificates for these results but has not independently verified them by resampling.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Strategic's Vice President Exploration, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 28 royalty interests, 8 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of over 70 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $5 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32% of Broden Mining Ltd., 32.9% of GGL Resources Corp., 28% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 15.5% of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and 13.2% of Trifecta Gold Ltd. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc., a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently broke ground on its first low-carbon cementitious materials facility in Cleburne, Texas following the closing of a US$124.5M financing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Strategic Metals Ltd.

W. Douglas Eaton

President and C.E.O.

Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

V.P. Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/strategic-metals-reports-promising-results-from-the-rusty-and-ranch-projects-1251320