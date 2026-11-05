While two solar modules can carry the same Class A designation, they can differ in their fire performance. The shared label can conceal differences that matter for the safety of the building below. Class A is a defined classification reached through prescribed test criteria, and any Class A claim must identify the standard used. It should not automatically be interpreted as "fireproof", nor does the classification itself tell a potential user how far beyond the pass threshold a particular solar module performed. The first distinction is what the test measures: resistance to an external fire or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...