A research team at Pennsylvania State University in the USA evaluated residential heat pumps paired with thermochemical energy storage (TCES) for long-duration energy storage. The researchers aimed to determine whether storing heat ahead of cold spells could reduce heating-related electricity demand when heat pumps become less efficient and the grid faces greater pressure. "In this paper, we model a TCES system using potassium carbonate (K2CO3) as the thermochemical material (TCM)," the group explained. "This system can be thermally charged by an electric heat pump well in advance and discharged ...

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