Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Juno Industries Ltd. (TSXV: JUNO) (FSE: Z0Z0) ("Juno Industries" or the "Company"), a Canadian defence technology company building advanced military and dual-use technology, today introduced LOGAN Vision. LOGAN Vision allows end users of the LOGAN PLATFORM to view and analyze data in real-time at all levels including the strategic, operational, and tactical edge. The LOGAN PLATFORM announced on September 29, 2026 is built to deliver deep intelligence to end users by ingesting and fusing data from a broad network of systems and sensors across domains.

LOGAN Vision is designed to work across a full range of communication links from tactical radio to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Communications, scaling the operating picture it delivers to the bandwidth available. It is built to ensure every operations room maintains its own situational awareness while providing partners and other levels of an operation with the information they need. The system is designed for Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent and Limited-bandwidth (DDIL) operations by default.

"Collecting data is critical but providing a clear picture of that data, and one that can be depended upon, especially when conditions are changing fast, that's what matters," said Hunter Scharfe, CEO of Juno Industries. "LOGAN Vision gives operations centers, from local emergency operations to a national command, a clear and reliable view of the situation at-hand, and it keeps that view in place even when communications are disrupted, offering decisive advantage to end users of the LOGAN PLATFORM."

Strategic and Operational Decision Making

At the strategic and operational levels, the data collected from across the network of systems and sensors are displayed, using LOGAN Vision, to create a single cohesive common operating picture, offering end users with unified intelligence.

Tactical Situational Awareness

Data collected at the tactical edge, from sensors placed across various regional sites, can be viewed and analyzed to support the command post or local operations room.

LOGAN Vision is built on an open core architecture, meaning organizations can integrate with partners while still using the equipment and workflows they already rely on.

About Juno Industries Ltd.

Juno Industries is a defence technology company with a mission to re-establish Canadian dynamism by building a leading modern defence neo-prime. Committed to working in close collaboration with end users, Juno Industries is focused on developing and deploying AI-native command and control software, persistent sensor fabrics and building custom solutions, to strengthen national security, sovereignty, and defence capabilities by harnessing Canadian technical talent and innovation. Learn more at junoindustries.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF JUNO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Hunter Scharfe, CEO, President & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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